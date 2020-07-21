With soccer now classified as 'high contact risk,' more VHSL activities potentially on chopping block

Based on new guidelines from the NCAA that classify soccer as a "high contact risk sport," two more high school activities are at risk for being eliminated as the Virginia High School League determines how to proceed with athletics in the 2020-21 school year.
If the VHSL, which is set Monday to decide the course of the upcoming school year's athletics, chooses to switch fall and spring sports, boys and girls soccer now would be eliminated completely for 2020-21.
Boys and girls lacrosse, which also have been classified as high contact risk, also would be eliminated in 2020-21 if the VHSL chooses to pursue the flipped spring and fall sports model (known as Model 2), one of three models currently under consideration.
"This update changes the concept of Model 2 drastically," VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a statement. "One of the pros for Model 2 was the fact that it offered the opportunity to get more student-athletes back on the field this fall."
Should the VHSL choose Model 2, soccer and lacrosse players would lose out on back-to-back seasons. Haun said such a move by the VHSL would take away the opportunity to play from approximately 28,000 student-athletes.
The VHSL is basing its Model 2 on the NCAA's "Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition" manual, which has been updated with the new information on soccer this week. In addition to soccer and lacrosse, others sports that are considered high contact risk by the NCAA are basketball, field hockey, football, volleyball and wrestling.
The high-risk determinations inform each of the three models the VHSL is considering.
Other than Model 2, the VHSL has discussed the option to keep sports in their current season (Model 1), but eliminate the high-risk sports that would be immediately played in the fall — football, volleyball and field hockey— and only allow golf and cross country. Model 3 flips fall and winter sports and would condense all three seasons (winter, fall and spring) into a time frame that starts in mid-December and ends in June. Football would be played from Feb. 15 to May 1 (with March 1 the first contest date) under Model 3.
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
