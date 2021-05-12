 Skip to main content
Hillcats cruise to eighth straight victory by defeating Salem
LOW-A EAST BASEBALL

Hillcats cruise to eighth straight victory by defeating Salem

In Salem, Lynchburg’s Will Bartlett and Johnathan Rodriguez had two hits apiece, three pitchers combined to overwhelm the Red Sox and the Hillcats earned their eighth straight victory, this one an 8-1 final at Salem Memorial Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Lynchburg (8-0) has won the first two in a six-game series with Salem after sweeping Fredericksburg in the opening six-game series.

The Hillcats are one of just two teams in all of Minor League Baseball still undefeated. There were three undefeated teams entering Wednesday night, but Double A Akron (like Lynchburg a Cleveland Indians affiliate) lost to Erie, ending its seven-game win streak.

The only other undefeated team is Down East, which like Lynchburg is located in the newly formed Low-A East. The Kinston, North Carolina-based Wood Ducks have won seven straight, and their home game against the Carolina Mudcats was postponed because of rain Wednesday.

Lynchburg starter Daniel Espino (1-0) earned the win Wednesday, tossing five innings and allowing one run (earned) on six hits. He fanned five. Relievers Jaime Arias-Bautista (3 IP) and Daritzon Feliz (1 IP) held Salem (3-5) to one hit over the final four innings.

Lynchburg struck first in the third inning off Alexfri Planez’s run-scoring double. He later scored on Jhonkensy Noel’s single to center.

The ‘Cats added five runs in the fourth, highlighted by Gabriel Rodriguez’s two-run double to left. Salem pitchers later walked in a run and allowed two runs to score on two wild pitches that inning. Johnathan Rodriguez’ single in the eighth capped the scoring.

Salem’s Ryan Zeferjahn (0-2) took the loss. He allowed seven runs (all earned), six hits and two walks in his three-inning outing.

Hillcats logo
