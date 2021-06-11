 Skip to main content
Hillcats delayed again, will play double header
Hillcats delayed again, will play double header

For the third straight day, rain upended the Lynchburg Hillcats' plans in a pivotal series with Delmarva. 

After Wednesday's game was suspended, Lynchburg planned to play a doubleheader Thursday but was only able to get in the conclusion of the previous day's game before heavy rain hit Lynchburg. Friday's doubleheader also was postponed after torrential afternoon downpours, so a doubleheader is planned for Saturday. The first game begins at 4 p.m. 

Delmarva (22-9) took the first two games in what was a six-game series but has since been trimmed to five matchups. Sunday marks the conclusion of the series, and the two teams have agreed to tack the sixth game on to a another seriesb which will be played at the end of the month.

The Shorebirds are first in the Low-A East's North Division and lead Lynchburg and Salem by six games. Lynchburg has lost six of its last seven games. 

Hillcats logo
