Hillcats fall to Myrtle Beach in series finale

After claiming the six-game home series with a blowout win Saturday, the Lynchburg Hillcats lost Sunday afternoon's finale, as Myrtle Beach struck for five runs in the seventh inning to earn an 8-3 win at Bank of the James Stadium.

Myrtle Beach (8-10, tied for last in the Low-A East's South Division) dinged up reliever Zach Hart in that seventh inning, which featured three hits, three walks, an error and five runs. Hart (0-1), a 6-foot-4 right-hander, took the loss. Heading into the seventh, the two teams were tied at 3-3.

The Hillcats fell to 13-5 and are tied for first place with the Delmarva Shorebirds in the North Division. Lynchburg is 5-5 in its last 10 games, while Delmarva has been on a tear, going 8-2 in its last 10.

Lynchburg won four out of six games in the series. It now heads to Delmarva for a six-game showdown that begins Tuesday and wraps Sunday.

On Sunday, Myrtle Beach took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Matt Mervis. The Pelicans then went up 3-0 in the top of the fourth on a run-scoring single by Reivaj Garcia, who came around to score later on an error by Hillcats left fielder Cody Farhat.