Hillcats fall to Myrtle Beach in series finale

After claiming the six-game home series with a blowout win Saturday, the Lynchburg Hillcats lost Sunday afternoon's finale, as Myrtle Beach struck for five runs in the seventh inning to earn an 8-3 win at Bank of the James Stadium.
Myrtle Beach (8-10, tied for last in the Low-A East's South Division) dinged up reliever Zach Hart in that seventh inning, which featured three hits, three walks, an error and five runs. Hart (0-1), a 6-foot-4 right-hander, took the loss. Heading into the seventh, the two teams were tied at 3-3.
The Hillcats fell to 13-5 and are tied for first place with the Delmarva Shorebirds in the North Division. Lynchburg is 5-5 in its last 10 games, while Delmarva has been on a tear, going 8-2 in its last 10.
Lynchburg won four out of six games in the series. It now heads to Delmarva for a six-game showdown that begins Tuesday and wraps Sunday.
On Sunday, Myrtle Beach took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Matt Mervis. The Pelicans then went up 3-0 in the top of the fourth on a run-scoring single by Reivaj Garcia, who came around to score later on an error by Hillcats left fielder Cody Farhat.
Lynchburg staged a comeback, getting two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Andres Melendez hit a sacrifice fly that scored Micah Pries and Farhat later singled a line drive to right that scored Will Bartlett.
Lynchburg tied the game at 3 the following inning off an error, a failed pickoff attempt that scored Yordys Valdes.
But things fell apart in the top of the seventh with Hart on the mound.
Edmond Americaan started things off with a single to center. Hart then issued back-to-back walks to load the bases. Two batters later, an error by second baseman Christian Cairo brought home two runs to give Myrtle Beach a 5-3 lead. Hart walked another batter before giving up a run-scoring single to Jacob Wetzel. Flemin Bautista then unloaded a two-run double to right that made it 8-3.
Bautista led Myrtle Beach at the plate, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. He was the only Pelicans player with more than one hit.
Lynchburg starter Lenny Torres lasted 3 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, three walks and struck out three. He was relieved by Cade Smith, who fanned seven in 2 2/3 innings before giving way to Hart.
Myrtle Beach starter Sam Thorensen went four innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits, gave up two walks and struck out three. Jose Miguel Gonzalez picked up the win, throwing two innings.