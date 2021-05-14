Hillcats held in check by Salem pitching

For the first time this season, the Lynchburg offense was completely stagnant.

Salem starter Shane Drohan tossed a gem for five innings and, aided by two relievers, Red Sox pitching racked up 12 strikeouts to defeat the Hillcats 4-0 at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

It was the second straight loss for Lynchburg (8-2). The Hillcats reeled off eight straight wins to start the season.

But even in Thursday night’s 10-2 loss, Lynchburg still pounded out 10 hits. On Friday, it was held to just three. Drohan, a 6-foot-3 southpaw from Florida State, allowed two hits and fanned four.

Lynchburg designated hitter Will Bartlett went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, while Angel Martinez went 1 for 3 with a double, his fourth of the season.

Lynchburg starter Sergio Morillo (0-1) lasted just one inning, yielding four runs (three earned) on four hits. It was the second straight night Salem (5-5) damaged Hillcats pitching in the first inning. On Thursday, the Red Sox struck for six runs in the first frame.