Hillcats held in check by Salem pitching

For the first time this season, the Lynchburg offense was completely stagnant.
Salem starter Shane Drohan tossed a gem for five innings and, aided by two relievers, Red Sox pitching racked up 12 strikeouts to defeat the Hillcats 4-0 at Salem Memorial Ballpark.
It was the second straight loss for Lynchburg (8-2). The Hillcats reeled off eight straight wins to start the season.
But even in Thursday night’s 10-2 loss, Lynchburg still pounded out 10 hits. On Friday, it was held to just three. Drohan, a 6-foot-3 southpaw from Florida State, allowed two hits and fanned four.
Lynchburg designated hitter Will Bartlett went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, while Angel Martinez went 1 for 3 with a double, his fourth of the season.
Lynchburg starter Sergio Morillo (0-1) lasted just one inning, yielding four runs (three earned) on four hits. It was the second straight night Salem (5-5) damaged Hillcats pitching in the first inning. On Thursday, the Red Sox struck for six runs in the first frame.
Hillcats relievers Zach Hart and Jerson Ramirez combined to hold the Red Sox scoreless the rest of the way, but the damage was done. Hart threw five innings and allowed just two hits while striking out four, and Ramirez didn’t allow a hit and fanned three in the final two innings.
Salem first baseman Joe Davis went 3 for 4 with an RBI and was the only Red Sox player with more than one hit.
Delmarva (7-3), winners of four straight, now sits one game behind Lynchburg for first place in the Low-A East’s Northern Division standings. Salem is three back.
The series is now even at 2-2. Game 5 of the six-game series is set for 6:05 p.m. Saturday.