Hillcats receive invitation from Indians to remain MiLB affiliate in 2021, will drop to Class A

Major League Baseball elected to shake up its minor league system beginning in 2021 by reducing the number of teams to 120 across four classes and restructuring leagues that have become synonymous with their communities.

The changes are being felt in Lynchburg.

The Hillcats confirmed they were one of the 120 minor league baseball teams offered an invitation Wednesday. The invitation allows them to remain as an affiliated team with the Cleveland Indians.

Lynchburg has served as Cleveland’s Class A-Advanced affiliate in the Carolina League since 2015, and Wednesday’s invitation would move the Hillcats down to Class A in a league that is still finalizing its name and structure.

Those minor league teams can accept or turn down the invitations. Many reports indicate the invitations include changes needed to be made for the respective affiliates, with potentially a new league to call home and requirements for upgrading facilities high on those list of changes.

The affiliations are not official until the respective teams sign Professional Development Licenses, which will be sent at a later date.