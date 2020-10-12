Event paying tribute to late Ronnie Roberts set for Sunday

Fans, family and friends of the late Ronnie Roberts will have an opportunity to pay tribute to the Lynchburg legend this weekend, when the organization he led for decades is set to host an event celebrating his life.

An afternoon of laughter and "a few tears" will take place Sunday at Bank of the James Stadium (formerly City Stadium). The Lynchburg Hillcats' ceremony for their former general manager will begin at 2 p.m. Gates for the free event open at 1 p.m.

Sunday's event will mark the five-month anniversary of Roberts' death. He died in May at the age of 70 after battling cancer for more than a decade.

Roberts, whose name became synonymous with minor baseball in the Hill City, started as a groundskeeper in Lynchburg, eventually working his way up the ranks to assistant GM and GM.

With a larger-than-life personality, Roberts was known for entertaining the crowd. But he also took care of the dirty work that comes with the operations side of minor league baseball, like cleaning toilets and picking up trash — tasks he did while undergoing cancer treatment for a decade before he retired at the end of the 2018 season.

According to a post on Facebook from Roberts' sister, Jeanine Roberts Craig, Sunday's event will feature some of Roberts' favorite music, photos of the Lynchburg legend and stories about Roberts from multiple speakers.