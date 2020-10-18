'He chased his dream, and he caught it': Friends, family remember Ronnie Roberts

Five months to the day after his death, more than 100 people found spots in stands at the stadium Ronnie Roberts made his home —the place that was his point of pride and his personal playground — for decades.

Under the puffy white clouds suspended above Bank of the James Stadium (formerly City Stadium) on Sunday, they gathered to remember Roberts, the area legend who dedicated decades of his life to the people of Lynchburg and the players who graced the diamond there. One after the other, speakers recalled and shared the stories that epitomized the life of Roberts, the former Lynchburg Hillcats general manager who died of cancer on May 18.

“Let ’em in, let ’em all in, let the fun begin!” rang out across the quiet seats and bleachers, Roberts’ familiar voice welcoming those who came to honor him.

During his 28 years with the program, a tenure that began with a spot as a groundskeeper and included assistant GM and GM duties, the combination of words became one of Roberts’ catchphrases. Roberts, who was 70 when the prostate cancer that had metastasized claimed his life, made it his mission to help every person who came through the stadium — every fan, staffer and baseball player — enjoy their experiences.

Roberts certainly did.