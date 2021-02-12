Hillcats officially sign 10-year PDL, becomes Cleveland's new Low-A affiliate

The Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday officially accepted the invitation to remain an affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, signing Major League Baseball’s 10-year Professional Development License (PDL) agreement. The new contract, which runs through the 2030 season, continues the Hillcats’ affiliation with the Indians that dates back to the 2015 season.

Lynchburg, though, is ending its 30-year run as a Class A-Advanced affiliate and will be a Low-A affiliate for the next 10 years.

Major League Baseball on Friday announced the new structure for its 120-team minor league system that is divided into four classifications (Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A).

The Hillcats’ new Low-A home, currently called Low-A East, features seven previous members of the Carolina League — Salem Red Sox, Fredericksburg Nationals, Carolina Mudcats, Down East Wood Ducks, Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The 12-team league will be broken up into three divisions (North, Central and South) with four teams in each division.

The North Division features the three teams from Virginia (Lynchburg, Salem and Fredericksburg) and the one team from Maryland (Delmarva Shorebirds).