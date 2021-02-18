Hillcats set to open season at home on May 4

There is a heavy dose of three opponents on a regular-season schedule that is delayed by one month. Gone are the three- and four-game series fans have come accustomed to over the years. The Lynchburg Hillcats’ 2021 schedule has a drastically different feel compared to their previous seasons in the Carolina League.
The Hillcats’ 120-game schedule was released Thursday in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s rollout of the entire Minor League Baseball schedule.
The schedule release offered hope and optimism for the minor league teams who did not play in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are excited to host games that the community can look forward to,” Hillcats president and general manager Chris Jones said in a press release. “This past year has been tough on so many and this is a sign we are starting to get back to normal.”
Last week, Major League Baseball released its new structure for the minor leagues. It divided the 120 teams into four classifications — Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A.
Lynchburg was slotted into the Low-A East League with 11 other teams, and the Hillcats signed a 10-year Professional Development License (PDL) agreement to remain an affiliate with the Cleveland Indians.
The Low-A East is divided into three divisions, and Lynchburg is in the Northern Division with Salem, Fredericksburg and Delmarva.
MLB stated one of the reasons for the altered leagues was to reduce travel, and the Hillcats’ 2021 schedule will feature less travel with only three road trips outside of the Northern Division. They play one series each at Carolina, Kannapolis and Myrtle Beach, and play host to the Mudcats and Pelicans for a six-game series.
Lynchburg does not play Down East and Fayetteville from the Central Division, and Augusta, Charleston and Columbia from the Southern Division this season.
Ninety of the 120 games on the Hillcats’ schedule will be played against their Northern Division counterparts.
Lynchburg and Salem are set to play a whopping 36 times. Delmarva is on the schedule 30 times and Fredericksburg (formerly Potomac) plays the Hillcats 24 times.
The Double-A, High-A and Low-A seasons begin Tuesday, May 4 and conclude Sunday, Sept. 19. The teams will play a six-game series against the same opponent at the same stadium from Tuesday to Sunday each week, and Mondays serve as the off day.
Lynchburg hosts Fredericksburg in the May 4 season opener. It also hosts Delmarva on July 3 and 4 for its Fourth of July weekend.
The Triple-A season will begin in early April, which is when minor league competition typically begins. Once MLB and Triple-A players have left spring training to begin their regular seasons, the lower level affiliates will report to the spring training facilities in order to reduce the number of players together for COVID reasons.
That is the reason the Hillcats’ season is delayed by a month.