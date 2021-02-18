Hillcats set to open season at home on May 4

MLB stated one of the reasons for the altered leagues was to reduce travel, and the Hillcats’ 2021 schedule will feature less travel with only three road trips outside of the Northern Division. They play one series each at Carolina, Kannapolis and Myrtle Beach, and play host to the Mudcats and Pelicans for a six-game series.

Lynchburg does not play Down East and Fayetteville from the Central Division, and Augusta, Charleston and Columbia from the Southern Division this season.

Ninety of the 120 games on the Hillcats’ schedule will be played against their Northern Division counterparts.

Lynchburg and Salem are set to play a whopping 36 times. Delmarva is on the schedule 30 times and Fredericksburg (formerly Potomac) plays the Hillcats 24 times.

The Double-A, High-A and Low-A seasons begin Tuesday, May 4 and conclude Sunday, Sept. 19. The teams will play a six-game series against the same opponent at the same stadium from Tuesday to Sunday each week, and Mondays serve as the off day.

Lynchburg hosts Fredericksburg in the May 4 season opener. It also hosts Delmarva on July 3 and 4 for its Fourth of July weekend.