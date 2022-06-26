Hokies grad Spicer keeps it 'really simple' in steady first round at Donna Andrews Invitational

Jessica Spicer had never stepped foot onto Boonsboro Country Club’s massive layout prior to her Saturday practice round. The 2021 Virginia Tech graduate took an intentional approach to her preparation for the Donna Andrews Invitational. She hit a variety of shots during her practice round and took copious notes on how best to attack the fabled tract.

It all boiled down to Spicer making sure she didn’t make her round harder than it had to be. She wanted to stay in the fairway off the tee and then not miss badly, if at all, when she went for the greens.

The first-round result was exactly what Spicer wanted in her inaugural Donna Andrews Invitational appearance.

Spicer shot a 3-under 69 and is tied with Singapore’s Aloysa Margiela Atienza atop the leaderboard after Sunday’s opening round. Spicer and Atienza were in the clubhouse when the first round was suspended for 2 hours, 5 minutes because of lightning.

“I think I just kept it really simple,” Spicer said. “It’s funny I was just talking to one of the volunteers [after the first round] and she was saying sometimes when you see a course for the first time, it’s almost easier because you’re so focused on what you want to do and your game plan and you don’t think about all the places you can go wrong.

“Seeing the course yesterday, I took some really good notes and kind of came up with a really good strategy and just really executed that today.”

Spicer was steady throughout her round, while Atienza used a flurry of three birdies over the final four holes to move into the tie for first.

The leading duo hold a one-shot lead over the trio of Kendall Turner, Ellen Yu and Ashley Au. Turner, a rising redshirt junior at James Madison, was the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association women’s golfer of the year, and the 14-year-old Yu is the youngest player in the Open Division.

“I just had the mentality of hitting fairways and greens and just take my birdies when they come,” Yu said. “I just tried to stay steady.”

Defending champion Jackie Rogowicz is joined by Virginia Tech signee Morgan Ketchum, Western Kentucky signee Sydney Hackett and Ohio State rising senior Lauren Peter at 1 under.

Ohio State rising sophomore Faith Choi, Kennedy Carroll, Richmond rising sophomore Lauren Jones and Columbia rising junior Allison Paik are tied at even par.

Yu and Turner both said playing steady and not being aggressive led to them being able to post solid opening rounds. Yu overcame a double bogey at the par-4 eighth by recording one birdie and nine pars over her final 10 holes, while Turner bounced back from a bogey at the par-5 10th with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 12 and 13 to get back to 2 under.

“It went really well. I hit a lot of greens and I didn’t play too aggressively,” said Turner, who is coming off a runner-up finish to Miami’s Nataliya Guseva in last week’s Women’s Eastern Amateur Championship at Emerald Golf Club in New Bern, North Carolina. “I was just hitting middle of the greens and then when I had wedges, I worked to the pins and I made some putts.”

Spicer’s round was a welcomed sight for her after a horrendous opening nine holes cost her an opportunity to win the VSGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship last week.

Spicer was 5 over through the first nine holes and then played even par over the next 45 holes. She finished fourth and was three strokes back of winner Alexandra Austin.

Sunday’s first round started promising for Spicer with a birdie on the first hole. She saved par after missing the fairway at the par-5 third, but ran into trouble on the difficult par-3 fifth with a bogey.

Spicer recovered and played clean over the final 13 holes with birdies at Nos. 7, 14 and 18.

“I think I just had a really good mix of everything. I wasn’t driving the ball great, but I wasn’t getting myself in any trouble,” she said. “Then I was just doing a good job of getting my approach shots on the green or missing in the right place, but I was able to get it up and down when I did miss the green. That was really good. Just made a few putts, put really good rolls on all my putts and had easy tap-ins if I didn’t make the birdie.”

Macy Johnson made birdie at No. 18 to finish her round at 1 over and is one shot ahead of Sophie Cao in the Donna Division. Emerson Roychoudhury, the youngest player in the entire field at 13 years old, is in third at 3 over.

Andrea Miller, the Senior Division defending champion, used a quartet of birdies to record a first-round score of 2 under. She is two shots ahead of Loraine Jones.

