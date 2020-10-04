JMU's Neal Shipley captures Fox Puss title

Neal Shipley, a redshirt freshman at James Madison University, shot a 2-under-par 69 on the final day of the Fox Puss Invitational and claimed the title by finishing 5 under at a sunny par-71 Boonsboro Country Club on Sunday.
Shipley — a 6-foot-3 Pittsburgh native — fired a 34 on Boonsboro's back nine, complete with seven pars and two birdies, to stave off N.C. State sophomore Carter Graf. Graf held a two-shot lead over Shipley at 5 under entering Sunday's round before faltering.
Shipley was all steady Sunday, with a round highlighted by 14 total pars. He finished with a three-day total of 66-73-69 for a 308.
Over the course of the three-day tournament, he boasted 31 pars, 14 birdies and nine bogeys.
Shipley and Graf (2 under) were the only players in the 45-person field to finish under par for the weekend.
Graf ran into trouble Sunday with a 41 on the front nine. The Canadian was hampered by a bogey at the par-5 No. 3, a double bogey at the par-4 No. 6 and a triple bogey at No. 7, a par 4. He shot a 33 on the back side.
UVa senior and E.C. Glass graduate Jimmie Massie shot a 1-under 70 Sunday and finished fourth at 4 over (72-75-70-217).
Massie's former E.C. Glass teammate, Branson Terrell, entered the final round in third place at even par after firing a blistering 68 Saturday. But he fell off Sunday with a 77 and finished tied for ninth at 6 over with Jefferson Forest grad Isaac Simmons.
Simmons, now at Liberty University, shot a 1-under 70 Sunday but was hobbled by opening rounds of 74 and 75.
Lynchburg's Brandon Johnson and Jeff Staley both finished at 10 over and in a three-way tie for 11th place.
Two-time Fox Puss champion Steven Liebler carded a 2-under 60 Sunday and finished in a tie for 14th at 11 over.
Keith Decker, a six-time Fox Puss champion, claimed the senior title for the first time by finishing 2 under. The Martinsville native fired a 2-under 69 Sunday to outlast a surging Buck Brittain (Tazewell).
Brittain, also a Fox Puss champion, shot a scorching 6-under 65 Sunday after trailing by seven shots entering the final round. He finished at 1 over par.
Also on the senior side, Lynchburg's David Massie finished in a three-way tie for seventh place at 6 over. He shot a 2-under 69 in his final round.
Tournament officials in March announced the Fox Puss, the longstanding 54-hole event normally staged the first weekend in May at Boonsboro, would be moved to October because of the coronavirus.
The tourney has been held every year since 1971, with the exception of three years (1988, '94 and '96) because of renovations to either the clubhouse or the course.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!