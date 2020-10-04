JMU's Neal Shipley captures Fox Puss title

Neal Shipley, a redshirt freshman at James Madison University, shot a 2-under-par 69 on the final day of the Fox Puss Invitational and claimed the title by finishing 5 under at a sunny par-71 Boonsboro Country Club on Sunday.

Shipley — a 6-foot-3 Pittsburgh native — fired a 34 on Boonsboro's back nine, complete with seven pars and two birdies, to stave off N.C. State sophomore Carter Graf. Graf held a two-shot lead over Shipley at 5 under entering Sunday's round before faltering.

Shipley was all steady Sunday, with a round highlighted by 14 total pars. He finished with a three-day total of 66-73-69 for a 308.

Over the course of the three-day tournament, he boasted 31 pars, 14 birdies and nine bogeys.

Shipley and Graf (2 under) were the only players in the 45-person field to finish under par for the weekend.

Graf ran into trouble Sunday with a 41 on the front nine. The Canadian was hampered by a bogey at the par-5 No. 3, a double bogey at the par-4 No. 6 and a triple bogey at No. 7, a par 4. He shot a 33 on the back side.

UVa senior and E.C. Glass graduate Jimmie Massie shot a 1-under 70 Sunday and finished fourth at 4 over (72-75-70-217).