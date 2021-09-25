 Skip to main content
Kibet wins Virginia 10 Miler, beating out Rustburg native Donnie Cowart by more than 10 seconds
VA 10-Miler Winner

Virginia 10 Miler front runner Elkanah Kibet (left) passes those participating in the 4+ Miler on Langhorne Road in front of E.C. Glass High School on Saturday. Kibet won the 10 Miler in his sixth time running the race with an unofficial time of 48:24. He also won in 2011 and has been runner-up twice since 2010.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

Elkanah Kibet became a two-time winner of the Virginia 10 Miler on Saturday. Kibet crossed the finish line on Langhorne Road in front of E.C. Glass High School more than 10 seconds ahead of the rest of the field, including Rustburg native and second-place finisher Donnie Cowart.

Kibet finished with an unofficial time of 48:24, a pace of 4:50 per mile. The elite runner from Colorado Springs, Colorado, picked up his second Virginia 10 Miler victory in his sixth time participating in the event. He also won in 2011 with a 49:47 and has two runner-up finishes since 2010.

The 38-year-old said he used the ideal weather Saturday morning — it was cool and sunny at the 8 a.m. start, with temperatures rising slightly over the course of the race — as motivation and stayed with the lead pack throughout. With the perfect weather, he said he had “no excuse” to not push himself, and he eventually made a move in mile 7 to put some distance between him and the other top few runners.

By mile 9, his lead was about 100 yards, and he cruised to the finish. His win and showing in the Virginia 10 Miler on Saturday was his “best one,” he said.

Rustburg High School alumnus Cowart, 35, posted his best finish in the Virginia 10 Miler with an unofficial 48:38 for second place. Saturday marked the first time the area native, who now lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, broke 51 minutes in the Lynchburg event.

His previous best finish came in 2010, when he was fourth with a 51:39. Cowart also ran in the event in 2019 and 2012, finishing 17th both times, and has twice won the Virginia 4 Miler. 

This story will be updated. 

