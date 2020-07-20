LCA grad Zack Hess named to Detroit Tigers' 60-man player pool

Former Liberty Christian pitcher Zack Hess has earned a spot in the Detroit Tigers' 60-man player pool ahead of the start of the 2020 MLB season.
Hess, a right-hander who signed with the Tigers in 2019 after being drafted in the seventh round, worked with the team in Detroit before he was reassigned Monday to the organization's 2020 alternate training site in Toledo, Ohio.
Thirty players will make up the initial Opening Day roster for all MLB teams, and rosters will be cut as time passes in what is scheduled to be a 60-game season opening Thursday.
The other 30 players in the 60-player pool, and likely Hess with the Tigers, will remain at alternate training sites.
Detroit opens the season Friday in Cincinnati.
Hess played three seasons in college at LSU before starting his professional career after his selection in the draft last year. He played at the rookie league (Gulf Coast League Tigers), Class A short season (Connecticut Tigers) and Class A-Advanced (West Michigan Whitecaps) levels in 2019.
The 6-foot-6, 219-pound 23-year-old went 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA, recording 10 saves in 12 save opportunities in 2019. He struck out 33 batters and walked 16.
