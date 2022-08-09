Community Sports Listings for Aug. 10 through 15

NEWS & NOTES

LYNCHBURG'S BLAIR GILL TAKES PART IN USTA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Lynchburg resident Blair Gill, a rising sophomore at Virginia Episcopal School, took part this month in the United States Tennis Association's Billie Jean King Girls 16s National Championships in San Diego, Calif. Gill, a nationally ranked four-star recruit was one of 224 participants from throughout the nation, and one of only three from Virginia. This tournament is considered one of the most advanced hard-court junior tennis tournaments in the United States. Gill faced opponents from California, Arizona, New Mexico, North Carolina and Maryland. She was narrowly defeated in two singles events and also took part in doubles with partner Isabella DeLuise. Gill and DeLuise won one match and lost one match in the Round of 64.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Bill Fritts recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on Monday. His shot occurred at No. 2, a 120-yard par 3. He used an 8 iron. Jim Vandewater, Randy Moses and Steve McElroy witnessed the hole-in-one.

LYNCHBURG HOKIE CLUB KICK-OFF TAILGATE: This event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center, located at 1088 Rustic Village Road in Forest. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with buffet dinner served at 6:15. Guest speakers will be Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Mike Burnop, radio announcer Evan Hughes and additional guests Emma Lemley, Luther Maddy, Jake Grove and Andre Kendrick. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for kids ages 13 and younger. Reservations are required, and the deadline is Aug. 11. For additional information or to make reservations, contact Jason Tanner at (434) 546-0136 or Dodd Harvey at (434) 942-8534. Make checks payable to the Lynchburg Hokie Club, 102 Waterton Drive, Lynchburg, VA, 24503 or Venmo @Dodd-Harvey

CAMPS

SOFTBALL AT SPOUT SPRING RURITAN CLUB: This camp will be held Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon and instruction will be provided by former local high school standouts Kelsey Hackett (Appomattox) and Eden Bigham (Rustburg) and Bassett's Jade Hylton, all of whom are headed to UVa. Hitting, fielding, pitching and base running will all be taught. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Campers should bring gloves, bats, helmet and cleats. Cost is $35 per camper.

FIFTY-PLUS ACTIVITIES

LYNCHBURG LEGENDS SOFTBALL: Wednesdays, through Oct. 26 at Peaks View Park, from 10 a.m. until noon. These are friendly morning pick-up games with field safety modifications for active adults. Lynchburg Parks and Rec staff are on site for Wednesday games only. Field No. 1 is also reserved for non-scheduled pick-up games or batting practice every Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon. Cost to play in games is $10 per month.

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Fairview Fitness — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Fairview Center from Sept. 2 through 30. Cost is $30 for Lynchburg residents, $45 for non-residents. Fairview Line Dance — Wednesdays, from Sept. 7 through 28, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Center. This class is free. Modern Dance Line (Beginner) — at Templeton Centereach Tuesday from Sept. 6 through Oct. 25, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Modern Line Dance (Intermediate) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday from Sept. 6 through Dec. 13, 6:45 until 7:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents, $106 for non-residents. Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays from 4 until 5:10 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $25 for Lynchburg residents, $31 for non-residents. Tai Chi at Daniel's Hill — Class teaches basic tai chi concepts and is held Tuesdays from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 1 through 29. For ages 50 and older at Daniel's Hill Center. Cost is $25 for Lynchburg residents, $38 for non-residents. Yoga PM — at Templeton Center on Thursdays, Sept. 1 through 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $120 for Lynchburg residents, $135 for non-residents. Zumba Gold — at College Hill Center on Tuesdays and Daniel's Hill Center on Thursdays, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. from Sept. 8 through 29. The class is free and is for ages 50 and older. Zumbini — This free class for newborns through age 4 is held at Diamond Hill Center on Mondays and Jefferson Park Center on Wednesdays, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Class runs Sept. 9 through Nov. 28 at Diamond Hill Center and Sept. 14 through Nov. 30 at Jefferson Park Center.

GOLF

HURT PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH TOURNAMENT: This ninth annual tourney is a two-person Captain's Choice format for men and women and will be held at Hat Creek Golf Course in Brookneal on Saturday, Sept. 24. Check-in is 1 p.m. with play beginning at 1:45. Entry fee is $120 per team. Entry deadline is 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Prizes and drawings include cash give-outs, closest-to-the-pin on holes 1 and 4, drawings at the conclusion of the tourney, a "goody bag" for each participant and a full meal at the conclusion of play. For more information or to register, contact Mike Jennings at (434) 401-4536 or reach him by mail at 167 Magaron Lane, Evington, VA, 24550.

WOMEN’S GOLF AT LONDON DOWNS: The London Downs women play every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through September. This is open to all area women, with no formal league to join or league dues. Participants also may play in the Regional Invitationals and Mountain River events. To play, call the London Downs golf shop at (434) 525-4653 or arrive at the club by 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

RUNNING/WALKING

APPLE VALLEY 5K: The 25th annual cross country race will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Gross’ Orchard, 6817 Wheats Valley Road in Bedford. The race features a 3.1-mile course over grass, gravel and dirt paths and includes two hay bale barriers. Awards are given in eight age groups and to the top male and female participants overall. The day will include live music and door prizes. Canine running companions are allowed if well-behaved and kept and a short leash; such participants will start near the back of the pack. Walkers are welcome. T-shirts are given to all pre-registered participants and to race-day registrants on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is $20 until Oct. 22. Race-day registration is $25 and begins at 8 a.m. For more information or to register, contact race director Theresa Boyes via email at e173boyes@aol.com or via text at (540) 529-0131.

FACE THE FOREST 5K: Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. until noon. This is a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. Individual, team and corporate sign-up options are available. Individual and team cost is $40 until July 30 ($45 after) and the corporate rate is $500 until Aug. 20. A Kid’s Zone course is also available this year for children ages 5 through 12, and the cost is $10. Packet pickup is on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Jamerson Family YMCA from 7 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. or on Saturday morning prior to the race. For more information, visit poplarforest.org/event/face-the-forest-5k-obstacle-course-run-2022/. Or sign up at runsignup.com.

VIRGINIA 10 MILER: The Moore & Giles Virginia 10 Miler is scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at 8 a.m. and will include the 4-Mile Run and 4-Mile Walk. The 10 Miler starts and finishes across from E.C. Glass High School on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. This year’s 4-Mile events (4.4 miles) also begin and finish at E.C. Glass and feature a new route that includes the Blackwater Creek Bikeway. The Amazing Children’s 1/4-, 1/2- and 1-Mile events will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost of the 10 Miler is $65 through Sept. 1. The 4 Mile events are $40 through Sept. 1. All Amazing Children’s events cost $20 through Aug. 31. Virtual 10 Miler and 4-Mile Run/Walk options ($40 each) are available. This will be the 48th running of the 10 Miler. For more information, including packet pickup, visit virginiatenmiler.com. Sign up at the site or by visiting runsignup.com.

SWIMMING/POOL EVENTS

GREAT CARDBOARD BOAT RACE: The date of this race has been changed because of inclement weather last week. It will now be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Miller Park Pool. The race, in its fifth year, requires participants to build and race cardboard boats crewed by one or two people. The event is open to anyone 8 or older. For more information, visit lynchburgparksandrec.com.

SWIM CLASSES: The Lynchburg Parks & Rec department offers a variety of swim lessons at Miller Park Pool. Classes include Adult Beginner, Level 2 (in shallow water), Level 2 Advanced, Level 4, Parent & Child, Pre-School 1 and Pre-School 2. Visit lynchburgparksandrec.com for further information or to register.

TENNIS

2022 DUFOUR INVITATIONAL: This tennis invitational will be held Aug. 24 through 28 at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg. Divisions include: men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed and men's and women's 35 singles. Up to $18,000 in prize money will be awarded. Deadline to register is Aug. 19. For more information, including the schedule of events and breakdown of awards, visit https://app.universaltennis.com/events/100369