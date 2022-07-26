Community Sports Listings for July 27 through Aug. 2

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Fairview Fitness — at Fairview Center, Aug. 1 through 31 on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. for ages 50+, $30; Fairview Line Dance — at Fairview Center, free, Aug. 3 through 31 on Wednesdays, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., for ages 50+; Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays from Aug. 2 through 30, 4 to 5:10 p.m. Ages 18+, cost $25; Tai Chi at Daniel's Hill — on Thursdays from Aug. 4 through 25 at Daniel's Hill Center from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ages 50+. Cost $25; Yoga — Thursdays from Aug. 4 through 25 at Templeton Center, 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 18+. Price $25; Zumba Gold — Tuesdays, Aug. 2 through 30, from 10 to 10:45 p.m. Ages 50+, free.

GOLF

WOMEN’S GOLF AT LONDON DOWNS: The London Downs women play every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through September. This is open to all area women, with no formal league to join or league dues. Participants also may play in the Regional Invitationals and Mountain River events. To play, call the London Downs golf shop at (434) 525-4653 or arrive at the club by 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

RUNNING/WALKING

FACE THE FOREST 5K: Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. until noon. This is a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Individual, team and corporate sign-up options are available. Individual and team cost is $40 until July 30 ($45 after) and the corporate rate is $500 until Aug. 20. A Kid's Zone course is also available this year for children ages 5 through 12, and the cost is $10. T-shirts are available for those who register prior to July 20. Packet pickup is on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Jamerson Family YMCA from 7 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. or on Saturday morning prior to the race. For more information, visit poplarforest.org/event/face-the-forest-5k-obstacle-course-run-2022/. Or sign up at runsignup.com.

VIRGINIA 10 MILER: The Moore & Giles Virginia 10 Miler is scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at 8 a.m. and will include the 4 Mile Run and 4 Mile Walk. The 10 Miler starts and finishes across from E.C. Glass High School on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. This year's 4 Mile events (4.4 miles) also begin and finish at E.C. Glass and feature a new route that includes the Blackwater Creek Bikeway. The Amazing Children's 1/4, 1/2 and 1 Mile events will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost of the 10 Miler is $65 through Sept. 1. The 4 Mile events are $40 through Sept. 1. All Amazing Children's events cost $20 through Aug. 31. Virtual 10 Miler and 4 Mile Run/Walk options ($40 each) are available. This will be the 48th running of the 10 Miler. For more information, including packet pickup, visit virginiatenmiler.com. Sign up at the site or by visiting runsignup.com.

SWIMMING/POOL EVENTS

GREAT CARDBOARD BOAT RACE: This race, in its 5th year, requires participants to build and race cardboard boats crewed by one or two people at the Miller Park Pool. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is open to anyone 8 or older. For more information, visit lynchburgparksandrec.com. Register by Aug. 3.

SWIM CLASSES: The Lynchburg Parks & Rec department offers a variety of swim lessons at Miller Park Pool. Classes include Adult Beginner, Level 2 (in shallow water), Level 2 Advanced, Level 4, Parent & Child, Pre-School 1 and Pre-School 2. Visit lynchburgparksandrec.com for further information or to register.

TENNIS

LITTLE HITTERS TENNIS: For children ages 4 through 6 on Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 17 (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.) at Peaks View Park. Instructors will focus on motor skills and hand-eye coordination while teaching fundamentals such as forehand, backhand, volleys, overheads and serves. Classes are taught using Quickstart tennis balls, which allow for a quicker development and fun while learning the game. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

ACES TENNIS: For children ages 6 through 8 on Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 17 (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.) at Peaks View Park. Instructors will focus on motor skills and hand-eye coordination while teaching fundamentals such as forehand, backhand, volleys, overheads and serves. More advanced players will learn how to rally, play points and score for match play. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

FUTURES TENNIS: For children ages 8 through 10 on Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 17 (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.) at Peaks View Park. Instructors will focus on motor skills and hand-eye coordination while teaching fundamentals such as forehand, backhand, volleys, overheads and serves. More advanced players will learn how to rally, play points and score for match play. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: At Peaks View Park on Mondays and Wednesdays through Aug. 17 (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.). Instructors will help players prepare for high school tennis, junior team tennis and USTA tournaments. The class will focus on developing top spin forehand, top spin and slice backhand, volleys, overheads and flat and spin serves. For ages 14-18. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

NEWS & NOTES

HOLE-IN-ONE: David Evans recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on Thursday. Evans' shot occurred on hole No. 2, a 140-yard par 3. He used an 8 iron. Ronnie Meneses, Ed Kane and Larry Lesniak witnessed the event.

LYNCHBURG HOKIE CLUB KICK-OFF TAILGATE: This event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center, located at 1088 Rustic Village Road in Forest. The social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with buffet dinner served at 6:15. Guest speakers will be Virginia Tech hall of famer Mike Burnop, radio announcer Evan Hughes and additional guests Emma Lemley, Luther Maddy, Jake Grove and Andre Kendrick. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for kids ages 13 and under. Reservations are required, and the deadline is Aug. 11. For additional information or to make reservations, contact Jason Tanner at (434) 546-0136 or Dodd Harvey at (434) 942-8534. Make checks payable to the Lynchburg Hokie Club, 102 Waterton Dr., Lynchburg, VA, 24503 or Venmo @Dodd-Harvey

LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE: The 'B' Meet championships were held Saturday at Hill City Swim & Tennis Club. Team scores and winners of individual events are as follows: Team Scores — 1. Hill City 439.50, 2. Peakland 378, 3. Wildwood 294, 4. Farmington 216, 5. Rainbow Forest 184, 6. Oakwood 183, 7. Forest Area (FAST) 175.50, 8. Vista Acres 119, 9. Amherst Tritons 90.50, 10. Boonsboro 67, 11. Falling River 58, 12. Bedford Area Y 48.50. Individual Event Winners — Mixed 8U 100 Medley Relay: Wildwood (Kendall Frasier, James Klepac, Karleigh Dolan, Andrew Waler) 1:49.98; Mixed 9-10 100 Medley Relay: Hill City (Brandon Thomas, Mason Patterson, Jacob Childrey, Charlotte Ettare) 1:31.70; Mixed 11-12 200 Medley Relay: Hill City (Kolton Venable, Sean Thomas, Miles DelBene, Faith Richardson) 2:52.01; Mixed 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Peakland (Andrew Camarda, Finn Tiller, Dean Albert, Weston Dixon) 2:38.54; Mixed 15 & Over 200 Medley Relay: Hill City (Talon Tanner, Sam Wagoner, Luke King, Landon Bivens) 2:10.14; Boys 8U 50 Free: Virgil McMullen (Hill City) 51.05; Girls 8U 50 Free: Brianna Torrence (Vista Acres) 50.25; Boys 9-10 50 Free: Mason Patterson (Hill City) 38.70; Girls 9-10 50 Free: Ella Shinkle (Wildwood) 42.36; Boys 11-12 100 Free: Eli Fleenor (Falling River) 1:18.88; Girls 11-12 100 Free: Melissa Bingham (Vista Acres) 1:19.66; Boys 13-14 100 Free: Conner Burton (Falling River) 1:07.88; Girls 13-14 100 Free: Zelynn Gustafson (Hill City) 1:16.79; Boys 15 & Over 100 Free: Luke King (Hill City) 1:00.17; Girls 15 & Over 100 Free: Emily Trautman (Oakwood) 1:11.36; Boys 13-14 50 Back: Tyler Stickle (Vista Acres) 37.33; Girls 13-14 50 Back: Chloe Keith (Farmington) 38.24; Boys 15 & Over 50 Back: Mason Cooper (Peakland) 33.22; Girls 15 & Over 50 Back: Emily Trautman (Oakwood) 36.79; Boys 8U 25 Fly: Bobby Compton (Rainbow Forest) 30.00; Girls 8U 25 Fly: Karleigh Dolan (Wildwood) 28.39; Boys 9-10 25 Fly: Santiago Mejia-Ibarra (FAST) 21.22; Girls 9-10 25 Fly: Brooklyn Malone (Vista Acres) 21.33; Boys 11-12 50 Fly: Miles DelBene (Hill City) 42.54; Girls 11-12 50 Fly: Sara Harper Richardson (Wildwood) 41.52; Girls 13-14 100 Fly: Bailey Thomas (Hill City) 1:33.80; Boys 15 & Over 100 Fly: Solomon Lewis (Rainbow Forest) 1:10.53; Girls 15 & Over 100 Fly: Lauren Eby (Amherst) 1:25.43; Boys 8U 25 Free: Luke Albert (Peakland) 20.77; Girls 8U 25 Free: Margaret McCloskey (Boonsboro) 22.86; Boys 9-10 25 Free: William Largen (Amherst) 17.71; Girls 9-10 25 Free: Charlotte Ettare (Hill City) 17.98; Boys 11-12 50 Free: Sebastian Hermosa (Oakwood) 34.48; Girls 11-12 50 Free: Melissa Bingham (Vista Acres) 34.87; Boys 13-14 50 Free: Dean Albert (Peakland) 30.38; Girls 13-14 50 Free: Ava Bradshaw (FAST) 33.56; Boys 15 & Over 50 Free: Landon Bivens (Hill City) 26.62; Girls 15 & Over 50 Free: Emily Trautman (Oakwood) 32.42; Boys 13-14 50 Breaststroke: Liam King (Hill City) 39.61; Girls 13-14 50 Breaststroke: Reegan Davis (Boonsboro) 43.31; Boys 15 & Over 50 Breaststroke: John Scruggs (Boonsboro) 36.22; Girls 15 & Over 50 Breaststroke: Isabella Davis (Wildwood) 42.15; Boys 8U 100 IM: Spence Young (Oakwood) 2:24.47; Girls 8U 100 IM: Hattie Gowen (Oakwood) 2:47.68; Boys 9-10 100 IM: Mason Patterson (Hill City) 1:46.59; Girls 9-10 100 IM: Josie Milam (Peakland) 1:47.80; Boys 11-12 100 IM: Colt Kirby (Farmington) 1:32.30; Girls 11-12 100 IM: Shirley Barger (Rainbow Forest) 1:34.38; Boys 13-14 100 IM: Conner Burton (Falling River) 1:19.70; Girls 13-14 100 IM: Clara Eaton (Farmington) 1:29.78; Boys 15 & Over 100 IM: Ethan Mayfield (Rainbow Forest) 1:08.24; Girls 15 & Over 100 IM: Ava Kirby (Farmington) 1:24.72; Boys 8U 25 Back: Virgil McMullen (Hill City) 26.63; Girls 8U 25 Back: Elizabeth McCloskey (Boonsboro) 26.53; Boys 9-10 25 Back: Jackson Barksdale (Farmington) 22.85; Girls 9-10 25 Back: Carmella Helbling (Oakwood) 23.96; Boys 11-12 50 Back: Bowen Hunt (Wildwood) 42.83; Girls 11-12 50 Back: Rome Petrikonis (Peakland) 44.33; Boys 13-14 100 Back: Andrew Camarda (Peakland) 1:27.39; Girls 13-14 100 Back: Kylie Kauffman (FAST) 1:32.14; Boys 15 & Over 100 back: Benjamin Smith (FAST) 1:10.55; Girls 15 & Over 100 Back: Morgan Flamm (Falling River) 1:25.30; Boys 8U 25 Breaststroke: Luke Albert (Peakland) 29.76; Girls 8U 25 Breaststroke: Charlotte Pickeral (Hill City) 34.17; Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke: Mason Patterson (Hill City) 25.69; Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke: Charlotte Ettare (Hill City) 25.84; Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke: Asher Latham (Peakland) 47.07; Girls 11-12 50 Breaststroke: Natalie Nivens (Peakland) 47.62; Boys 13-14 100 Breaststroke: Liam King (Hill City) 1:28.26; Girls 13-14 100 Breaststroke: Layla Rucker (Hill City) 1:40.20; Boys 15 & Over 100 Breaststroke: Luke King (Hill City) 1:17.13; Girls 15 & Over 100 Breaststroke: Isabella Davis (Wildwood) 1:32.91; Boys 13-14 50 Fly: Noble Bradshaw (FAST) 37.77; Girls 13-14 50 Fly: Kylie Kauffman (FAST) 40.13; Boys 15 & Over 50 Fly: Davis Sneed (Farmington) 30.48; Girls 15 & Over 50 Fly: Morgan Flamm (Falling River) 35.59; Mixed 8U 100 Free Relay: Wildwood (Kendall Frasier, Ben Turnes, Lucas Welsh, Andrew Walker) 1:37.17; Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay: Hill City (Brandon Thomas, Jacob Childrey, Charlotte Ettare, Mason Patterson) 1:15.08; Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay: Wildwood (Evan Blair, Sara Harper Richardson, Colton Henderson, Bowen Hunt) 2:30.91; Mixed 13-14 200 Free: Farmington (Addison Provost, Abigail Henson, Chloe Keith, Hill Gooch) 2:16.45; Mixed 15 & Over 200 Free Relay: Rainbow Forest (Micah Brune, Ethan Mayfield, Aiden Tuck, Solomon Lewis) 1:52.06.