Community sports listings for June 22 through 28

CAMPS

2022 BEES FOOTBALL KIDS CAMP: Is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each night at Brookville High School’s Stinger Stadium. This camp is for kids ages 4 through 12. Cost is $40 per camper. Contact Brookville football coach Jon Meeks at jmeeks@campbell.k12.va.us to receive a registration form or receive more information.

KIDS & PROS FOOTBALL CAMP: Is scheduled for Monday, July 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. This non-contact clinic, for ages 7 through 13, is free and teaches safe tackling techniques and position fundamentals training. A parent information session led by certified master trainer Buddy Curry will be held at 7 p.m. and will cover youth football safety. To register, visit kidsandpros.com. Pre-registered campers receive a free T-shirt. Walkup registrations are welcome.

GOLF

WOMEN’S GOLF AT LONDON DOWNS: The London Downs women play every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through September. This is open to all area women, with no formal league to join or league dues. Participants also may play in the Regional Invitationals and Mountain River events. To play, call the London Downs golf shop at (434) 525-4653 or arrive at the club by 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

RUNNING/WALKING

PERCIVAL'S ISLAND FIRECRACKER 5-MILE RACE: Is scheduled for Monday, July 4, at 8 a.m., with start and finish at the Blackwater Creek Natural Area at Percival's Island in Lynchburg. This course follows the Blackwater Creek bikeway along the James River. Cost is $30 until June 30 and $35 from June 30 until race day. Register at runsignup.com. Packet pickup available at Riverside Runners on June 30 from noon to 6 p.m. and July 2 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on location on race day from 7 to 7:30 a.m. Awards will be given to the top three overall males and females, top overall masters male and female and top three males and females in each age group.

NEWS & NOTES

LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE: Week 1 results — Meet scores: Oakwood 401, Amherst Tritons 206; Farmington 362, Rainbow Forest 141; Peakland 485, Vista Acres 138; Boonsboro 281, Bedford Y 79; Wildwood 418, Falling River 149; Hill City 508, FAST 151. New team records set in Week 1: Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) 15-18 boys 50 back, broke own record set in 2021; Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) 15-18 boys 100 breaststroke, broke record set by Connor Sauls in 2018; Emory Hill (Peakland) 13-14 girls 100 fly, broke record set by Rachel Ritchie in 2001; Emory Hill (Peakland) 13-14 girls 100 IM, broke record set by Rachel Ritchie in 2001; Jaedyn Clark (Peakland) 13-14 boys 50 fly, broke own record set in 2021. New pool records set in Week 1: Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) 15-18 boys 50 back, broke his own record from 2021; Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) 15-18 boys 100 breaststroke, broke record set by John Smith (Peakland) in 1994.