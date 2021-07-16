Locals compete in VSGA State Open

At Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, Jefferson Forest grad and Liberty University redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons is in an 11-way tie for 20th place after shooting an even-par 71 on the first day of the Virginia State Golf Association's State Open on Friday. He is currently six shots back of the leader, Robb Kinder, who shot a 6-under 65.
Simmons' round included 13 pars, one double bogey, one bogey and three birdies. E.C. Glass graduate Connor Burgess fired a 1-over 72, with 13 pars, two birdies and three birdies and is in a 13-way tie in 31st place.
Other locals in the field include Appomattox's Adam Marshall (5 over, tied for 88th), London Downs' Marty Chandler (8 over) and JF grad Garnet Manley III (10 over). Round 2 begins Saturday when the first group tees off at 7:30 a.m.