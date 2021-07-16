 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Locals compete in VSGA State Open
0 Comments

Locals compete in VSGA State Open

  • 0
VSGA logo

At Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, Jefferson Forest grad and Liberty University redshirt freshman Isaac Simmons is in an 11-way tie for 20th place after shooting an even-par 71 on the first day of the Virginia State Golf Association's State Open on Friday. He is currently six shots back of the leader, Robb Kinder, who shot a 6-under 65.

Simmons' round included 13 pars, one double bogey, one bogey and three birdies. E.C. Glass graduate Connor Burgess fired a 1-over 72, with 13 pars, two birdies and three birdies and is in a 13-way tie in 31st place.

Other locals in the field include Appomattox's Adam Marshall (5 over, tied for 88th), London Downs' Marty Chandler (8 over) and JF grad Garnet Manley III (10 over). Round 2 begins Saturday when the first group tees off at 7:30 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 1: Expanded CFP, NIL and the transfer portal
LU Sports

Ian McCaw Q&A, Part 1: Expanded CFP, NIL and the transfer portal

Liberty athletics enjoyed one of its most successful seasons to date in 2020-21. The football program finished the season ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in program history. The men’s basketball program qualified for the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season, and was joined this season in NCAA Tournament play by baseball, softball, women’s soccer, men’s tennis, men’s golf and women’s cross country.

Hillcats drop doubleheader at Carolina
Professional

Hillcats drop doubleheader at Carolina

Less than 24 hours after breaking out their bats for an impressive showing in a game that ended after press time Friday, the Lynchburg offense was stymied Saturday, and the Hillcats dropped both games of a doubleheader to Carolina. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert