ODAC announces league-wide competition start date for fall

Amid continuing discussions about what the fall season will look like in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference on Friday announced regular-season competition can begin in September.
In a written release issued Friday afternoon, the league said all member schools have agreed to make Sept. 11 the first allowable date of competition for all fall sports. The adjustment provides a consistent athletic start date for all member schools, many of which have established different dates for the start of classes as part of their own health- and safety-focused return plans.
The ODAC, in the release, said it "remains committed to a return to athletic competition," despite some uncertainty about exactly how the fall or future seasons will be conducted.
The league said it has made other changes to scheduling policies, according to the release, but did not offer details. The ODAC will "continue to evaluate adjustments to established schedules," and will offer further announcements on the 2020-21 athletic seasons in the weeks ahead.
Teams are free to schedule nonconference competition when open dates are available in their schedules, the league added.
In addition to internal league meetings and conversations with the leadership of member schools, the ODAC said it has formed a health and safety working group, made up of member athletic directors and athletic trainers. The group has developed guidelines — which will be reviewed and updated regularly to reflect national, regional, state and NCAA recommendations — for ODAC members to use as they prepare to return in the fall.
No details about that plan were part of the league's release Friday.