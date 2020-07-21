ODAC won't play sports in 2020 calendar year, leaves open chance for fall, winter and spring sports in spring semester

The Old Dominion Athletic Conference on Tuesday announced the postponement of all league competition until at least Jan. 1, 2021 because of concerns associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Following multiple meetings of league committees over the past months, the ODAC Presidents Council voted Monday to push back conference competition and championships for fall and winter sports. The league in its announcement said it intends "to sponsor conference competition for fall and winter sports in the spring semester."
University of Lynchburg, Randolph College and Sweet Briar College are the area schools affected by the move, which comes about 2½ weeks after the league said conference competition could start Sept. 11.
"The conference's leadership worked extremely hard to explore ways we might have conducted conference championships and competition in the fall," ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston said in the league's statement. "Those conversations involved a number of options, but none of them could change the current impact of the virus and its prevalence in our society. ... The combination of fall, winter, and spring sports in the second semester is challenging, but the ODAC is committed to providing all student-athletes with a meaningful conference regular season and championship experience in a safe manner."
According to the ODAC, such a move would require a waiver from the NCAA, which the organization's Division III Management Council is expected to decide on this week.
The league said it will release further developments regarding competition for the upcoming school year "as solutions are finalized and implemented."
There may be opportunities for practices in the fall, as decided by individual schools based on their own return-to-play protocols and state, federal and NCAA guidance, the ODAC said.
Practicing or participation in meetings or workouts during the fall will not affect Division III athletes' eligibility. Additionally, athletes will not be charged with a season of participation if their team competes 50% or less of the sport's maximum contests/dates of competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Completion of less than half those maximum contests also triggers the option for athletes to have a two-semester eligibility extension (toward their 10-semester total).
Individual ODAC institutions are not prohibited from nonconference competition in 2020. In conjunction with the ODAC's announcement Tuesday, area schools released their own varying plans for 2020.
UL said fall competition is "possible" for programs identified as low-contact, low-risk by the NCAA Sport Science Institute: equestrian, men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis.
Randolph will not play any sports in the 2020 calendar year.
Sweet Briar said it "will continue to evaluate the possibility for intercollegiate competition during the 2020 calendar year outside of the traditional ODAC schedule."
