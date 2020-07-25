Olympian McCorory relishing time at Commonwealth Games

Virginia Amateur Sports president Dan Foutz said McCorory, 31, is the first Olympian to be the special guest at the Commonwealth Games. She carried the torch into Williams Stadium Friday night and lit the cauldron to signal the beginning of the main games weekend at Liberty.

“I was just telling my friends that I was kind of down this week about the Olympics and us not being able to go,” McCorory said, “but just me being able to be in the track atmosphere and lighting the cauldron, it’s definitely something I’ll never forget.”

Foutz credited Heritage track & field coach Theodore McIvor with bringing McCorory to Lynchburg this weekend. McIvor is the Commonwealth Games sport coordinator for indoor and outdoor track & field.

McCorory’s appearance at the Commonwealth Games was announced about two ago. Foutz said registration for track & field then jumped from 118 to close to 300.

“That’s probably some pretty good advertisement there,” he said.

McCorory said it was the Commonwealth Games that helped shape her path in track & field.

She competed in the event in the early 2000s and ran in track events at William Fleming High School when Roanoke hosted the yearly games.