Olympian McCorory relishing time at Commonwealth Games

The nearly 300 participants who signed up to compete in Saturday’s track & field events at Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex each heard a familiar voice cheering them on, urging them to push forward and finish their events strong.
Francena McCorory worked her way around the complex and encouraged the athletes who were competing under the sun’s unrelenting heat. At the beginning of 2020, she envisioned cheering on her Team USA teammates when she wasn’t on the track in the Tokyo Olympics, but the Commonwealth Games provided the two-time Olympic gold medalist an opportunity to reunite with the track & field community and get back to a sense of normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m actually quite inspired by them for still coming out here, attending the meet and giving their all,” McCorory said Friday night. “A lot of people would give up and quit. The fact that they’re still out here competing, it gives me a sense of hope, and I’m proud of it.”
The Olympic Games in Tokyo were postponed to 2021 earlier this year, and it slowed down McCorory’s training regime as she aimed to qualify for her third straight Olympic Games.
The Hampton native claimed gold in the 2012 Games in London as a member of the 4x400 relay team, then repeated as Olympic champion in the same event at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Virginia Amateur Sports president Dan Foutz said McCorory, 31, is the first Olympian to be the special guest at the Commonwealth Games. She carried the torch into Williams Stadium Friday night and lit the cauldron to signal the beginning of the main games weekend at Liberty.
“I was just telling my friends that I was kind of down this week about the Olympics and us not being able to go,” McCorory said, “but just me being able to be in the track atmosphere and lighting the cauldron, it’s definitely something I’ll never forget.”
Foutz credited Heritage track & field coach Theodore McIvor with bringing McCorory to Lynchburg this weekend. McIvor is the Commonwealth Games sport coordinator for indoor and outdoor track & field.
McCorory’s appearance at the Commonwealth Games was announced about two ago. Foutz said registration for track & field then jumped from 118 to close to 300.
“That’s probably some pretty good advertisement there,” he said.
McCorory said it was the Commonwealth Games that helped shape her path in track & field.
She competed in the event in the early 2000s and ran in track events at William Fleming High School when Roanoke hosted the yearly games.
“I think it just creates your love for it. You’re competing with all different ages, you’re competing with kids that are your age as well, so for me it created my desire — this is something that I want to continue doing," she said. "If I didn’t attend the Commonwealth Games, I may not have discovered that.”
McCorory left that event and went back home to Hampton with the goal of making the junior varsity team at Bethel High School and progressing from there. Her mother, Cantrese Pierce, was a former track star in the Hampton area and served as her inspiration.
“I think that athletes are able to become who they are through events and programs like the Commonwealth Games,” McCorory explained. “If it wasn’t for events like this to show young athletes like, hey, I may be able to go further in this sport, they may not want to do it. I’m definitely proud, and I’m definitely honored to be here at the Commonwealth Games this year.”
McCorory enjoyed an illustrious collegiate career at Hampton University, winning indoor national championships in the 400-meter run as a junior and senior.
She won a world indoor championship in the 400 in 2014 and was on 4x400 relay teams that won world championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015, in addition to her Olympic gold medals.
McCorory admitted she was devastated when the International Olympic Committee announced it was postponing the Olympic Games to 2021, but she said she found a silver lining in the decision: “There was more time to prepare and more time to train and more time to be ready,” she said.
McCorory plans on coming back to Lynchburg for next year’s Commonwealth Games, unless she qualifies for the Olympics.
“Now that she knows a little bit more about what we’re doing, particularly with our kids clinic that we were unable to hold this year, she’s already said that she’s willing to come back next year and talk to the at-risk youth, [when] we normally have anywhere from 200 to 300 kids,” Foutz said. “ … She wants to come back.”
Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.
