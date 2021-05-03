After a year without baseball, Hillcats set for return

Access to the field is prohibited, per MLB guidelines, and only approved personnel are allowed in the clubhouse. There also are extra buffers around dugouts and the field to ensure distance between players and fans.

Spectators at any of the 60 games — which make up half of the shortened 120-game season — at Bank of the James Stadium (previously City Stadium) this year can expect to see an entirely new crop of players. The Hillcats became the Low-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, down from Class A-Advanced, in the offseason, which brings a litany of young talent to the Hill City.

Five of the Indians’ top 15 prospects, all of who are 20 years old or younger, will don Hillcats gear to start the season.

“We’ve never had that many top prospects ever. I’m excited about it. Right now, it’s been a great move,” Jones said of the Hillcats’ switch to Low-A.

A pair of pitchers, Daniel Espino (the Indians’ No. 6 prospect) and Lenny Torres (11), were first-round draft picks. Josh Wolf, who entered the Cleveland system as part of a Francisco Lindor’s trade to the New York Mets, comes in at No. 10.

Outfielders Angel Martinez (13) and Gabriel Rodriguez (14) are the other two top-15 prospects in the Hill City.