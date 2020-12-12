After Further Review: Hillcats changes a win for Lynchburg

The Hill City couldn't emerge unscathed this week from Major League Baseball's massive restructuring of the minor league system that eliminates 43 franchises across the country, whittles the field to 120 teams and moves many teams to different leagues.
Starting next season, the Lynchburg Hillcats will move down from Class A-advanced to Class A, or what is informally referred to as "low A."
That move will end a 30-year run for Lynchburg as a Class A-Advanced organization, which dates back to the days of the Lynchburg Red Sox.
The move also ends Lynchburg's association with the Carolina League, which dates back to 1966.
All the changes amount to a big deal for a city that's enjoyed professional baseball every year since the Savannah White Sox moved to town overnight in 1965. Since professional baseball began in Lynchburg in 1886, it has endured only a few periods of time without it.
The new changes aren't all bad, though. The biggest takeaway from Wednesday's announcement is you'll still be able to watch quality baseball in Lynchburg. The Hillcats were extended an invitation to remain part of the Cleveland Indians organization, which means you'll also have the chance to see players like Shane Bieber, a Hillcats alum who won the American League Cy Young award last month.
The move down to Class A has its advantages. Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence, whose team also will drop to Class A, told the Roanoke Times this week the move will allow the organization to get first crack at prospects instead of waiting to see how they develop for a year or so at a lower level. The same is true for the Hillcats.
The move to Class A was likely the best-case scenario for the 'Cats, who have solidly ranked near the bottom of the Carolina League in average attendance for years. In 2019, for example, Lynchburg averaged just 1,858 fans per night and ranked ninth out of 10 teams in that category. Given another factor, that Bank of the James Stadium likely will be due for significant upgrades under Major League Baseball's Professional Baseball Agreement soon, Lynchburg could rejoice Wednesday that it wasn't on the chopping block and will still showcase a professional club.
Other localities weren't so lucky. All across the country, cities and towns will be left with empty ballparks and without teams, some that had existed so long they came to define summer life in many areas. It's not quite the Dodgers leaving Brooklyn for Los Angeles, but a devastating blow to many localities all the same.
I started attending Hillcats games not long after I moved to town as a college freshman in 2000. The team was good that year, capturing the second-half Northern Division championship before falling in competition for the Mills Cup. Then, two years later, I followed along as the 'Cats won it all.
The ballpark served as a safe distraction from college life for a lonely, confused 18-year-old kid back then, but I also learned something. I saw how important the Hillcats were to people in Lynchburg. I saw how much folks enjoyed nights at the ballpark, heard stories from bygone eras and met a lot of diehards.
Over the years, I've realized that, while metrics are necessary and important, they can't really measure the importance of baseball on people's lives. To find that out, you have to sit among them and talk and listen. After the coronavirus pandemic ends, I look forward to doing just that.
Meanwhile, it's unclear right now what life outside Class A-Advanced means for the Hillcats. They could join a new league with many teams from the Carolina League also being bumped down to Class A. They could join the South Atlantic League, which could see at least one of its teams, the Greensboro Grasshoppers, moving up to the Carolina League to join its geographical neighbor, the Winston-Salem Dash.
But baseball will continue to thrive in Lynchburg. That's what matters right now. And whatever league they end up in, the Hillcats will be successful. Eight Carolina League championships point to that fact.
So let's be grateful. We'll still get to sit in the stands and watch baseball as the summer sun disappears behind the Blue Ridge Mountains.
And maybe the next Dwight Gooden or Darryl Strawberry or Shane Bieber will come along and leave their mark on us in the same way baseball has left its mark on our town.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!