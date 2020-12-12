After Further Review: Hillcats changes a win for Lynchburg

The move down to Class A has its advantages. Salem Red Sox general manager Allen Lawrence, whose team also will drop to Class A, told the Roanoke Times this week the move will allow the organization to get first crack at prospects instead of waiting to see how they develop for a year or so at a lower level. The same is true for the Hillcats.

The move to Class A was likely the best-case scenario for the 'Cats, who have solidly ranked near the bottom of the Carolina League in average attendance for years. In 2019, for example, Lynchburg averaged just 1,858 fans per night and ranked ninth out of 10 teams in that category. Given another factor, that Bank of the James Stadium likely will be due for significant upgrades under Major League Baseball's Professional Baseball Agreement soon, Lynchburg could rejoice Wednesday that it wasn't on the chopping block and will still showcase a professional club.

Other localities weren't so lucky. All across the country, cities and towns will be left with empty ballparks and without teams, some that had existed so long they came to define summer life in many areas. It's not quite the Dodgers leaving Brooklyn for Los Angeles, but a devastating blow to many localities all the same.