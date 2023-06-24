In Zebulon, North Carolina, Lynchburg starting pitcher Austin Peterson was dominant over 4⅓ innings before giving way to Braunny Munoz, who was lights out in a lengthy relief appearance, and closer Samuel Vasquez sewed things up as the Hillcats clinched the series over Carolina with a 5-1 victory at Five County Stadium on Saturday.

Making his 12th start of the season, Peterson yielded just three hits, allowed one run (earned) and fanned five in the no-decision effort. The 23-year-old right-hander has now given up two or fewer runs in seven of his 2023 outings.

Munoz had Carolina's number one night after the Mudcats bats exploded for an 11-5 victory that ended Lynchburg's four-game win streak. Munoz (4-1) earned the win and allowed one hit and fanned three in 3⅔ innings of work, inducing five groundouts. Vasquez worked the ninth for his third save.

Lynchburg (32-35) got on the board in the top of the first when Robert Lopez hit a run-scoring single off Carolina starter Alexander Vallecillo (0-1). Lopez made it 2-0 in the third with another RBI single (one of 10 Hillcats hits) and Tyresse Turner hit a line-drive, two-run homer to right in the fourth.

For Carolina (34-31), Hedbert Perez provided the lone run with a homer to right in the fourth, one of his team's four hits. Lynchburg's Marc Filla scored on a wild pitch in the eighth for the game's final run.

The win gave the Hillcats a 3-1 lead in the series (Thursday's game was canceled because of inclement weather). Sunday's finale is set for 1 p.m. The 'Cats then take two days off and begin a six-game home series against Delmarva on Wednesday.