Delmarva hangs on to end Hillcats' four-game winning streak

In Salisbury, Maryland, Lynchburg brought the tying run to the plate with no outs in the top of the ninth, but Delmarva closer Rickey Ramirez fanned three straight batters to leave the bases loaded and preserve a 5-1 win as the Hillcats snapped a four-game winning streak and lost for the first time in this seven-game series Friday.

Ramirez entered in the ninth after Leonardo Rodriguez walked Jhonkensy Noel. Ramirez then walked Julian Escobedo and Gabriel Rodriguez to load the bases. But the 24-year-old Californian bore down, striking out Alexfri Planez, Korey Holland and pinch-hitter Christian Cairo, all on just 12 pitches, to end the game and give the Shorebirds just their fourth win in their last 15 games.

The win kept Delmarva (40-29) a half game behind Salem in the Low-A East North Division standings. Salem (41-29) defeated Fredericksburg 7-4 on Friday for their fifth straight victory. Lynchburg (35-34) sits 5 1/2 games behind Salem in third place one night after knocking Delmarva from its perch with a come-from-behind victory off a pinch-hit homer by Miguel Jerez.

Delmarva starter Houston Roth (5-1) kept Lynchburg hitters off balance Friday, yielding one run (earned) on three hits, walking one and striking out two in 5 1/3 innings. The Shorebirds bullpen allowed just three hits the rest of the way.