 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delmarva powers its way past Lynchburg in series opener
0 Comments

Delmarva powers its way past Lynchburg in series opener

  • 0

Delmarva center fielder Hudson Haskin drove in four runs and blasted a two-run homer as part of a 10-run top of the first inning, and the Shorebirds flattened Lynchburg 13-2 Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium, where the two teams began a pivotal seven-game series that could shake up the landscape of the Low-A East North Division standings. 

Delmarva (31-16) greeted Hillcats starter Brauny Munoz (0-1) rudely, pounding out seven runs (all earned) on five hits off the 6-foot-1 right-hander in 2/3 of an inning. The Hillcats finally relieved him with Alec Wisely, who threw the next 3 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits. 

The Shorebirds also received a two-run homer from right fielder Cristopher Cespedes in the sixth inning and a solo shot from first baseman TT Bowens in the eighth. Delmarva pounded out 16 hits. Bowen led the hit parade by going 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. 

Delmarva pitching, meanwhile, scattered six hits as 6-foot-3 righthanded starter Griffin McLarty, an eighth round draft pick by Baltimore in 2019, combined with reliever Jake Lyons to strike out 14 Hillcats. McLarty allowed four hits and one run (earned) over four innings. Lyons earned the victory to improve to 2-1 and gave up two hits and an unearned run over the final five innings. 

The victory gives the Shorebirds a six-game lead over Lynchburg (25-22), which fell into third place in the division standings behind leader Delmarva and Salem. The Red Sox remained 5½ games back by shellacking Fredericksburg 20-3. 

Series are normally six games this season, but this one lasts seven games because of a make-up from June 10, which will be played as part of a doubleheader Wednesday that begins at 5 p.m. 

Hillcats logo
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Does home court advantage exist with props?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert