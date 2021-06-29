Delmarva powers its way past Lynchburg in series opener

Delmarva center fielder Hudson Haskin drove in four runs and blasted a two-run homer as part of a 10-run top of the first inning, and the Shorebirds flattened Lynchburg 13-2 Tuesday night at Bank of the James Stadium, where the two teams began a pivotal seven-game series that could shake up the landscape of the Low-A East North Division standings.

Delmarva (31-16) greeted Hillcats starter Brauny Munoz (0-1) rudely, pounding out seven runs (all earned) on five hits off the 6-foot-1 right-hander in 2/3 of an inning. The Hillcats finally relieved him with Alec Wisely, who threw the next 3 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits.

The Shorebirds also received a two-run homer from right fielder Cristopher Cespedes in the sixth inning and a solo shot from first baseman TT Bowens in the eighth. Delmarva pounded out 16 hits. Bowen led the hit parade by going 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Delmarva pitching, meanwhile, scattered six hits as 6-foot-3 righthanded starter Griffin McLarty, an eighth round draft pick by Baltimore in 2019, combined with reliever Jake Lyons to strike out 14 Hillcats. McLarty allowed four hits and one run (earned) over four innings. Lyons earned the victory to improve to 2-1 and gave up two hits and an unearned run over the final five innings.