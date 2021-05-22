Diaz's walk-off single sends Hillcats past Pelicans in extras

Noel brought the Hillcats within 9-6 on his two-run homer, his first of two bombs on the night, in the seventh. Then, in the eighth, a passed ball on strike three of what would’ve been the third out of the inning allowed another runner to cross home. An error sent two more runners across the plate to tie the game at 9-9.

Noel’s second homer, this one a solo shot, forced extras in the bottom of the ninth.

The Hillcats and Pelicans went back and forth from there, each putting up a run in the top and bottom halves of the 10th, 11th and 12th innings.

Randy Labaut (2-0), in his only inning of work in the 13th, walked the second batter he faced and hit the third, filling the bases (with the automatic runner factored in). But he induced a popout and struck out Jonathan Sierra to hold Myrtle Beach scoreless for the first time since the eighth inning and set up Diaz.

Lynchburg racked up 16 hits. In addition to Diaz, Noel and Valdes each finished with three hits. Johnathan Rodriguez and Bartlett each had two hits.