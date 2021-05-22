Diaz's walk-off single sends Hillcats past Pelicans in extras

The Lynchburg Hillcats were deep in the hole midway through the fourth inning Friday night at Bank of the James Stadium. But the ’Cats didn’t go away, drawing the visiting Myrtle Beach Pelicans into a dramatic battle that lasted more than five hours and ended with Yanier Diaz’s extra-innings heroics.
Diaz, with one out in the bottom of the 13th inning and the bases loaded, knocked a ground ball through the left side, providing the walk-off single that gave Lynchburg a 14-13 victory in its first extra-innings game of the season and 3-1 lead over the Pelicans in the six-game series.
The catcher’s third hit of the night foiled Myrtle Beach’s hopes to turn a double play and keep the game alive. The Pelicans intentionally walked Jhonkensy Noel and Will Bartlett, with each hitting better than .300 and recording multiple hits entering the final inning.
Diaz’s single on the payoff pitch made its way into left field to give leader runner Yordys Valdes, the automatic runner placed at second to start the inning, plenty of time to come home.
The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic was the 117th batter Friday night. He capped Lynchburg’s improbable comeback, which began with the Hillcats facing a 9-0 deficit in the fifth inning.
Alexfri Planez started the rally with a leadoff double in the fifth, and Valdes, Noel and Bartlett each recorded RBIs after that to bring Lynchburg within 9-4.
Noel brought the Hillcats within 9-6 on his two-run homer, his first of two bombs on the night, in the seventh. Then, in the eighth, a passed ball on strike three of what would’ve been the third out of the inning allowed another runner to cross home. An error sent two more runners across the plate to tie the game at 9-9.
Noel’s second homer, this one a solo shot, forced extras in the bottom of the ninth.
The Hillcats and Pelicans went back and forth from there, each putting up a run in the top and bottom halves of the 10th, 11th and 12th innings.
Randy Labaut (2-0), in his only inning of work in the 13th, walked the second batter he faced and hit the third, filling the bases (with the automatic runner factored in). But he induced a popout and struck out Jonathan Sierra to hold Myrtle Beach scoreless for the first time since the eighth inning and set up Diaz.
Lynchburg racked up 16 hits. In addition to Diaz, Noel and Valdes each finished with three hits. Johnathan Rodriguez and Bartlett each had two hits.
Myrtle Beach tallied 14 hits. Edmond Americaan and Ed Howard had three hits each. Yohendrick Pinango, Ethan Hearn and Reivaj Garcia each recorded two hits. Both of Pinango’s hits gave Myrtle Beach brief leads in extras, and Hearn and Garcia each provided go-ahead runs in extras, as well.