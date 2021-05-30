Disastrous first inning dooms Hillcats, who drop series finale to Delmarva

In Salisbury, Maryland, the first six batters Delmarva sent to the plate reached base via a hit by pitch, two walks and three singles (two of them going for runs) in the first inning of what turned into a long day Sunday for visiting Lynchburg. The Shorebirds put up five runs in the first frame, added two more in the game’s late stages and held the Hillcats to just three hits in an 8-0 win in the series finale at Perdue Stadium.
Lynchburg starter Josh Wolf (0-2) took the loss in what quickly turned into a disastrous outing, which lasted only 1/3 of an inning. He gave up four runs before finally recording an out, then gave way to Trey Benton.
Another run was added to Wolf’s final line when Benton issued a bases-loaded walk (his second straight upon entering). The play sent home J.D. Mundy, who also reached against Wolf via a walk.
The frame, in addition to multiple easy passes, also featured two Delmarva stolen bases. As Jordan Westburg, who reached on a two-run single, stole second, Gunnar Henderson stole home to give the Shorebirds a 3-0 lead.
Delmarva (17-6) recorded three of its nine hits and four of its five walks in the first inning. The Shorebirds’ other scoring on the day came from Jordan Westburg’s two-run double in the seventh, which increased the lead to 7-0, and Dylan Harris’ RBI single in the eighth.
Lynchburg (14-9) managed just six base runners all day. Only two advanced into scoring position.
In the third, Yorys Valdes singled with two outs, and Angel Martinez walked immediately after. But Delmarva starter Ignacio Feliz got Gabriel Rodriguez to ground into a force out, snuffing out Lynchburg’s hope to start a comeback in the frame.
Rodriguez also doubled in the ninth, but Brandon Young (1-0) retired the last two batters on a strikeout and pop out to wrap up the win.
The Shorebirds retired Lynchburg three other runners with smart play in the field. In the first inning, they caught Gabriel Rodriguez, who walked, trying to steal second. Runners in the fourth and sixth innings were erased on double plays.
Yainer Diaz, Rodriguez and Valdes had Lynchburg’s three hits.
Anthony Servideo and Westburg each had two of Delmarva’s nine hits. Westburg recorded the Shorebirds’ lone extra-base knock with a double.
Young, in picking up his first win, allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out four.
Wolf’s final line included five runs (all earned) on three hits allowed and two walks in 1/3 of an inning.
Lenny Torres, the Hillcats’ fourth arm of the day, spent the longest time on the mound, throwing four frames. He allowed three runs (all earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out four. Reliever Jaime Arias-Bautista had the best showing on the bump for the Hillcats on Sunday, throwing three perfect frames that included seven strikeouts.