Disastrous first inning dooms Hillcats, who drop series finale to Delmarva

In Salisbury, Maryland, the first six batters Delmarva sent to the plate reached base via a hit by pitch, two walks and three singles (two of them going for runs) in the first inning of what turned into a long day Sunday for visiting Lynchburg. The Shorebirds put up five runs in the first frame, added two more in the game’s late stages and held the Hillcats to just three hits in an 8-0 win in the series finale at Perdue Stadium.

Lynchburg starter Josh Wolf (0-2) took the loss in what quickly turned into a disastrous outing, which lasted only 1/3 of an inning. He gave up four runs before finally recording an out, then gave way to Trey Benton.

Another run was added to Wolf’s final line when Benton issued a bases-loaded walk (his second straight upon entering). The play sent home J.D. Mundy, who also reached against Wolf via a walk.

The frame, in addition to multiple easy passes, also featured two Delmarva stolen bases. As Jordan Westburg, who reached on a two-run single, stole second, Gunnar Henderson stole home to give the Shorebirds a 3-0 lead.