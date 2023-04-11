Ezra Nelson sat with his dad in the bleachers down the third-base line at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday night. First pitch was still several minutes away, but with a glove on his hand, the 12-year-old was ready to react.

“Hopefully we’ll catch a foul ball,” said Eric Nelson, Ezra’s father. The two came to take in a Lynchburg Hillcats game, their first of the 2023 season and what likely will be one of a few trips to the ballpark this spring or summer.

Ezra timidly answered questions about his burgeoning appreciation for the sport his family has enjoyed for years as Hillcats fans. As far as Major League teams go, Ezra likes the Cubs, he said. Eric, a Sammy Sosa fan in his youth, likely paved that path for his son, one of eight Nelson children.

Only the oldest two boys made the short trek from their house Tuesday night. But Eric, Ezra and brother Elisha — who stood alongside Lynchburg Little League teammates on the field as part of the night’s pregame festivities — jumped at the chance to enjoy the evening. The boys could learn, from a bevy of talented players and from their dad, more about the sport and enjoy the atmosphere.

“It’s nice for us because we can almost walk here, the prices are still pretty cheap, and it’s really competitive baseball,” Eric Nelson said under sunny skies that made for temperatures in the 70s Tuesday.

He and hundreds of other families dotted the stands. With most area schools out for spring break and ideal weather on tap, the Hillcats’ home opener drew casual viewers and devotees alike.

Children carried snow cones to and from their seat and grabbed hold of balloon animals, crowns or flowers, laughing or conversing with friends and parents along the way. Others flocked to concession stands. Those in their seats had eyes glued on the field and cheered along with each prompt that came over the public address system.

Front office staff were equally as enthusiastic, and players treated them all to a show.

“We’re excited. We had good weather, and when we have good weather, we have big crowds,” said Hillcats President Chris Jones. “We’re excited to bring baseball back to the community.”

By the seventh-inning stretch, the number was official: 2,569 people made up the crowd at Bank of the James — an increase in attendance of nearly 10% compared to last season’s opener. And by that time, the game’s outcome seemed pretty close to official, too.

A six-run third inning broke open a game that featured an ideal mix of patience and exciting offense at the plate along with impressive defense from the 2023 edition of the Hillcats, the Single-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. By stretch time, the hosts held a five-run lead over visiting Myrtle Beach (1-2), and fireworks in the closing frames secured a 13-5 victory.

The Hillcats exploded for more runs in the kickoff contest for their six-game home series with the Pelicans than they put up in their first three games combined. It was a convincing showing against a team that entered the night with a team ERA (1.00) and team batting average (.290) that sat inside the top two (among 12 squads) in the Carolina League. And their reward was a return to a .500 winning percentage and 2-2 record.

All told, the Hillcats tallied 12 hits to Myrtle Beach’s eight, but all eight of those for the Pelicans came in the final four frames.

Braunny Munoz, a returner from the 2022 team, was sharp in his first showing of the season. He threw five scoreless, no-hit innings on the way to a win, walking one and fanning three on 55 pitches (37 of which went for strikes). The right-hander threw 49 pitches before finally allowing a batter to reach in the fifth on a two-out walk. An error followed, but didn’t do any damage thanks to a flyout next.

The visitors, meanwhile, committed four errors on the night, and ran into “pitching difficulties” — as appropriately teased on the big video board in right field — early.

Michael Arias (0-1), the starter, went into the third but couldn’t record an out before being pulled. He gave up three runs to start the frame, and reliever Angel Hernandez gave up another three during that four-hit inning in which Lynchburg sent 10 batters to the plate.

Seven of the nine players in the lineup recorded a hit for Lynchburg, and four had multiple RBIs. The ’Cats tacked on three runs in the sixth — to answer Myrtle Beach’s three-run top of the sixth — and four in the seventh.

Lynchburg reliever Miguel Vinicio gave up three hits (all for extra bases) against the first six batters he faced, and Myrtle Beach finished the night with a pair of home runs, but that wasn’t enough for a comeback.

Also Tuesday, the Hillcats put on a defensive showcase in the top of the third. For the second out, first baseman Marc Filia raced into foul territory and stretched out over the wall to make the grab, just above the outstretched hands of fans waiting directly below to catch the foul ball.

The third out was even more impressive: shortstop Jose Devers made a stop on the left side and, from his knees, threw across his body to get the runner headed to first just in time.

It all made for an entertaining night for the thousands that filled the stadium in midtown, including Liam Loper, who, along with his sister and cousins, represented the last of the three generations in the family that sat together Tuesday evening.

“It’s a good way to learn,” said Liam, a first baseman in the Lynchburg Little League system who is of the opinion that the pitch clock he saw in play Tuesday (though it’s been in effect in the minors for a few years, since before MLB implemented it this year) is “probably important” because it’s “gonna make baseball better" when it comes to drawing fans. “But if someone says they don’t like it, I understand it,” added Liam, who also likes to take advantage of the green space at the stadium to toss a baseball around with friends at times during games.

He likely inherited some of his love for the game from his dad, Abe Loper, a local businessman who called Tuesday’s game a good way to “support the community.”

“I grew up playing baseball, so anywhere I can go to hear the crack of the bat, hear fans cheering, that’s exciting for me,” Abe Loper added.

His wife, Emily, also is a baseball fan, especially given her family’s history of visiting at least 10 MLB parks. So the atmosphere Tuesday was both comforting and familiar for her and her family.

The mountain views beyond the outfield are an added treat, said Emily Loper, who was set to begin a job with the team Wednesday teaching English as a second language to Hillcats players who came to play from outside the U.S. — an exciting new development in her family’s journey of Hillcats fandom spanning more than a decade.

“I’m super excited to get to know the guys. We love coming to the Hillcats, so this is going to make it so much more personal,” Emily Loper said, adding she really hopes the players she saw Tuesday and will soon get to work with advance in the Cleveland farm system, “because they’ve devoted their lives” to baseball.