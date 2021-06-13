Four-run second inning powers Hillcats to win over Shorebirds in series finale

The Lynchburg Hillcats took advantage of a pair of Delmarva errors and used a pair of sacrifices, a walk and two hits to take an early lead they never relinquished, wrapping up the series Sunday with a 5-2 win at Bank of the James Stadium.

Delmarva starter Ryan Watson quickly recorded three outs in the first inning, but he and the Shorebirds’ defense ran into trouble after that.

The Hillcats (18-16) found momentum early in the second thanks to a throwing error by Gunnar Henderson.

Hosea Nelson’s sacrifice bunt, coupled with Henderson’s second error of the day, pushed the first run across two batters later. Cody Farhat’s single, a sacrifice fly by Alexfri Planez and Angel Martinez’s triple increased the lead to 4-0.

Delmarva (23-11) cut the lead to 4-2 in the third on three hits and a wild pitch from Hillcats starter Lenny Torres, but that’s as close as it got.

Planez tacked on a run on his double in the eighth.

Lynchburg tallied eight hits, including two each from Nelson and Farhat. Darrell Hernaiz had two of Delmarva’s seven hits.