Four-run sixth inning powers Hillcats past Red Sox

The Hillcats recorded just four hits — and scored only once off a wild pitch — through the first five innings. Lynchburg began writing a different story in the sixth frame, however. With a pair of hits and two walks, the ’Cats grabbed a lead over the Red Sox they never relinquished en route to an 8-4 victory at Haley Toyota Field in Salem.

After Christian Cairo walked and Jhonkensy Noel singled, the two moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, and Johnathan Rodriguez recorded the game-tying RBI as he reached on a fielder’s choice.

Gabriel Rodriguez’s single next put Lynchburg (42-39) up 3-2, and Andres Melendez knocked a line drive to center field for a two-out, two-run single on the first pitch.

The Sox (48-34) answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth and scored one more run in the bottom of the ninth. But the Gilberto Jimenez RBI single in the final frame did nothing more than knock Lynchburg’s final margin of victory from five runs to four.

Serafino Brito gave up a leadoff walk to Salem’s Alan Marrero in the ninth, and the Hillcats’ closer also was responsible for the final run. He shut down the rally after that, inducing two quick groundouts on six pitches to wrap up the win for Lynchburg.