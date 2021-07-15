Fredericksburg thrashes Hillcats to end three-game winning streak

The Fredericksburg Nationals accomplished a rarity Thursday night: they beat up on opposing pitchers.

The FredNats bashed 14 hits, six of which went for extra bases, to chase away the Hillcats in rude fashion, 10-1, at Bank of the James Stadium on Thursday night.

The victory gave Fredericksburg (20-43, last place in Low-A East North Division) just its third victory over Lynchburg in 15 tries this season. Thursday's game also marked just the fourth time the Nationals have scored 10 or more runs in a game. Two of those instances have occurred against the Hillcats (the first was a 10-9 Fredericksburg win June 20).

Fredericksburg tore into Lynchburg starter Jordan Jones, scoring five runs (four earned) on seven hits against the 6-foot-2 right-hander in 4 1/3 innings. Jones — who walked one, struck out two and gave up a solo home run to Jose Sanchez in the third inning — fell to 1-6 on the season.

Fredericksburg also managed a run off Lynchburg reliever Zach Hart (2 2/3 innings) and then walloped his replacement, Jacob Forrester, who allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and walked two in the final two innings of play.