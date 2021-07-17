FredNats tee off on Lynchburg pitching in marathon

Fredericksburg pounced on the Hillcats for five runs in the top of the first inning, jumping on starter Juan Zapata, and the Nationals never let up in an 11-5 rout of Lynchburg on Saturday night at a soggy Bank of the James Stadium.

It was the worst outing of the season for the 6-foot-1 righty. Zapata allowed eight runs (all earned) on nine hits in a 4½-inning inning effort, and his ERA rose from 3.75 to 5.72 by the end of his night.

Lynchburg (31-32) entered this one having won four of its last five. But the Hillcats gave up double-digit runs to Fredericksburg — the cellar dweller in the Low-A East North Division standings — for the second time in the six-game homestand, which concludes Sunday. The ’Cats also fell to eight games behind division leader Delmarva, which defeated Down East 6-3 Saturday.

Zapata (1-2) and reliever Liam Jenkins allowed all 11 Fredericksburg runs in a game that lasted 3 hours, 54 minutes and featured a 58-minute rain delay.

FredNats first baseman Kevin Strohschein hit a two-run homer in the first, and his team pounded out 14 hits on the night, including five extra-base hits.