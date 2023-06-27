The Lynchburg Hillcats are riding a wave of positive performances as they embark on a marathon on Wednesday. Now, in front of their home crowd for 12 straight days, a handful of players look to continue the momentum they’ve built over the last several outings.

Against Carolina — the team that previously handed the Hillcats a 5-1 series loss — Lynchburg saw its pitching staff shine last week, and got additional contributions from a few young athletes at the plate in a handful of low-scoring affairs. In the five-game set in Zebulon, North Carolina, Lynchburg won all of the four games decided by four runs or fewer, including a 3-1 victory Sunday to wrap up their second straight series victory. Neither team scored more than five runs in those Hillcats triumphs; their lone setback came in the middle of the set, 11-5.

Three starters — Yorman Gomez, Adam Tulloch and Parker Messick — added wins to their personal records in the series.

Gomez, a 20-year-old right-hander, got his first win since May 5 after taking three losses in his previous seven appearances. Tulloch gave up just one earned run on one walk and four hits in six innings.

And Messick picked up what likely will be his final victory as a Hillcat; he was called up Tuesday to become a member of the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate, Lake County.

Also big last week were Braunny Munoz and Zach Jacobs, who both figure to be important pieces of the Hillcats’ plans to adjust to the promotion of both Messick and Magnus Ellerts, a reliever who was called up June 21.

Munoz, a former starter, last week recorded a win out of the bullpen in his third straight appearance. In four appearances in June, Munoz has posted a 1.98 ERA. He’s driven down his ERA on the season, which peaked at 7.88 in April, to 5.40. Jacobs, another reliever, notched his second and third saves of the season in his pair of appearances against the Mudcats.

At the plate, Juan Benjamin, 20, and Robert Lopez, 19, have been especially hot.

Against the Mudcats, Benjamin went 7 for 17 (.412), recording two multi-hit outings and a four-RBI day. Lopez, meanwhile, put his consistency on display, upping his hit streak to 11 games. He hit .381 during that streak, with five multi-hit games, nine RBIs, two doubles and three home runs.

All those showings made for a 2-1 start to the second half of the season for Lynchburg, following its third-place finish in the North Division in the first half (eight games back of champ Down East).

The second half continues Wednesday with an odd stretch of the Carolina League schedule. The traditional format of six days on and Monday off was tweaked this week, so Lynchburg and the rest of the league got both Monday and Tuesday off and on Wednesday will kick off Game 1 of a new series.

Lynchburg will take on Delmarva in six games Wednesday through Monday, starting with Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. contest. There will be no break between that series and the next, against Salem, which is set for the following Tuesday through Sunday at Bank of the James Stadium. The league then takes a four-day break.

The schedule change paved the way for extra promotions, including fireworks shows surrounding the Fourth of July. In addition to postgame fireworks that Tuesday, the Hillcats will put on an Independence Day Eve Fireworks show the night before, as well.

Tickets for either of those games or others can be purchased online at lynchburg-hillcats.com or by calling (434) 582-1144.