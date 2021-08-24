Hillcats capitalize on 13 walks to beat Kannapolis

The Kannapolis pitching staff had trouble retiring Lynchburg batters in Tuesday night's series opener at Atrium Health Ballpark, while the Hillcats had their way at the plate. In their first meeting of the season with the Cannon Ballers, the visitors piled up 10 hits and took full advantage of 13 walks en route to a 13-1 win in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

Lynchburg scored three times in the top of the second to put the Cannon Ballers on their heels.

Gabriel Rodriguez and Alexfri Planez both singled before starter Martin Carrasco (1-6) was able to record an out. Two more hits and a groundout gave the Hillcats (48-49) the lead for good.

Kannapolis (27-70) answered with one run in the bottom of the second on Samil Polanco's solo homer, but it was the Cannon Ballers' only score of the night.

Four Lynchburg hurlers turned in a dominating combined showing on the mound, allowing just four hits. The same couldn't be said for Kannapolis, who used six arms, including two who lasted less than an inning.

Things went off the rails for the hosts — owners of the worst record in Low-A East — in the sixth inning. The 'Cats put more padding on the scoreline with four runs in the frame, during which nine batters came to the plate.