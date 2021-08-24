Hillcats capitalize on 13 walks to beat Kannapolis

The Kannapolis pitching staff had trouble retiring Lynchburg batters in Tuesday night's series opener at Atrium Health Ballpark, while the Hillcats had their way at the plate. In their first meeting of the season with the Cannon Ballers, the visitors piled up 10 hits and took full advantage of 13 walks en route to a 13-1 win in Kannapolis, North Carolina.
Lynchburg scored three times in the top of the second to put the Cannon Ballers on their heels.
Gabriel Rodriguez and Alexfri Planez both singled before starter Martin Carrasco (1-6) was able to record an out. Two more hits and a groundout gave the Hillcats (48-49) the lead for good.
Kannapolis (27-70) answered with one run in the bottom of the second on Samil Polanco's solo homer, but it was the Cannon Ballers' only score of the night.
Four Lynchburg hurlers turned in a dominating combined showing on the mound, allowing just four hits. The same couldn't be said for Kannapolis, who used six arms, including two who lasted less than an inning.
Things went off the rails for the hosts — owners of the worst record in Low-A East — in the sixth inning. The 'Cats put more padding on the scoreline with four runs in the frame, during which nine batters came to the plate.
Three batters walked to load the bases, and Angel Martinez recorded the second of his four RBIs on a sacrifice fly to push the score to 4-1. Another walk came next, and reliever Corey Stone plunked Miguel Jerez to force in a run. Gabriel Rodriguez capped the inning with a two-run single.
The Hillcats sent eight more batters to the plate in the seventh, scoring two runs on no hits (with the help of three walks and two Kannapolis errors) in the frame.
Lynchburg tacked on three runs on three more walks and two hits, including Jerez's leadoff homer on the first pitch of the ninth, over the last two innings.
Carrasco took the loss after throwing four frames, during which he gave up four runs (all earned) on seven hits, walked two and struck out three. Brauny Munoz (4-3) pitched six innings in his start and earned the win, allowing one earned run on two hits, walking one and fanning nine.
The 'Cats gained a game on North Division leader Salem, which lost to Delmarva on Tuesday. Up next for Lynchburg is Game 2 against the Cannon Ballers, set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Kannapolis.