For the first time in five tries, the Lynchburg Hillcats ended the night on the winning side of an extra-innings game.

Nate Furman recorded the deciding hit with a two-out single in the 10th inning, and Shawn Rapp rebounded from a blown save in the ninth by retiring Myrtle Beach in order in the final half frame to pick up the first victory of his professional career in the visitors’ 3-1 triumph Tuesday at Pelicans Ballpark.

In the 10th, Jose Devers, the automatic runner placed at second to start the inning, moved to third on a balk, and Juan Benjamin walked. Benjamin moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, and Angel Hernandez (0-2) nearly wiggled out of trouble by fanning the next two batters. But Furman kept alive Lynchburg’s hopes for a win by sending a line drive to right field on a 1-2 count, plating both runners.

Rapp induced a groundout in the ensuing frame, struck out the second batter he faced and then got Moises Ballesteros to fly out to end the opener of the teams’ six-game series.

The University of North Carolina product entered in the ninth with his team leading 1-0 and with a chance for his third save of the season. Instead, he gave up a one-out, first-pitch single to pinch hitter Andy Garriola that tied the game.

Rapp, who surrendered just his second earned run of the season on the play, gave up the first extra-base hit of the night on Felix Stevens’ leadoff double after working ahead 0-2 in the count. He also walked Parker Chavers on four pitches and then gave up the tying hit two batters later, but limited the damage to just one run by inducing a lineout and groundout to end the frame.

The Hillcats (14-14), who were one run away from recording their first shutout of the season, tallied seven hits to Myrtle Beach’s eight. Lynchburg had just one hit through six frames, while the Pelicans (14-13) tallied six in that span.

Zach Jacobs threw three scoreless frames in relief of starter Austin Peterson, who tossed a career-best five frames and, for the first time in five appearances, did not surrender an earned run.

Lynchburg had just two RBIs on the night, but went ahead in the eighth when Marc Filia — who singled, then moved to second on Lexer Saduy’s single and to third when Furman grounded into a force out — scored on a wild pitch.

Furman led Lynchburg with two hits. Stevens was the lone Pelican with multiple hits, going 2 for 4.

Game 2 is set for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.