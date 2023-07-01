Angel Zarate and Zac Fascia gave Lynchburg hope, but Samuel Vasquez's troubles on the mound in the 10th inning doomed the Hillcats in a 6-4 loss Saturday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Down 3-0 after three innings, Zarate jumpstarted the comeback for the hosts with a two-run home run — his first professional homer — in the fifth, and Fascia provided the tying run on a double in the ninth that sent the game to extras.

But there, in the top of the 10th, Vasquez struggled. He recorded a pair of wild pitches and walks to start the frame, then gave up the go-ahead run on Collin Burns' single. Vasquez finally put one away by getting Carter Young to fly out, but he gave up a two-run single to the next batter, Samuel Basallo, in what turned into the game-deciding at-bat.

Visiting Delmarva (32-40, 4-3 second half) went up 6-3 before Luis Almonte, entering in relief of Vasquez, bailed out the Hillcats (35-37, 4-3) by retiring two straight. But the three-run deficit — the second Lynchburg faced on the night following the Shorebirds' two-run second inning and additional run in the third — proved too much to overcome.

Gup Lipscomb capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th, driving in the extra innings automatic runner Tyresse Turner, who moved from second to third on Lexer Saduy's groundout. Zarate followed Lipscomb's sacrifice with a double, his second extra-base hit on the night and Lynchburg's third, but Edgar Portes (4-2) struck out Jose Devers to close out the Delmarva win.

Devers' 13-game hit streak came to an end with that final out, which wrapped up a showing in which just three players posted at least one hit for the Hillcats. A night after recording 14 hits in a 13-0 shutout, Lynchburg had just five hits Saturday (to Delmarva's nine).

Fascia and Lipscomb each had a pair of hits. They had their team's only hits through eight frames (Fascia singled in the second, and Zarate's homer also drove in Lipscomb, who was hit by a pitch). The 'Cats doubled that total in the last inning of regulation, when Robert Lopez hit a leadoff, first-pitch double to set up Fascia's run-scoring and tying two-bagger.

Vasquez threw 1 1/3 innings in his 20th appearance of the season, which ended with him falling to 0-5 and upping his ERA to 5.47 (from 5.01 entering Saturday).

Zach Jacobs tossed four innings in his start, surrendering three runs (all earned) on six hits. He didn't issue a walk and fanned four. Braunny Munoz threw four scoreless innings in which he didn't give up a walk, struck out five and allowed one hit.

The six-game series — which is tied 2-2 and featured its first non-shutout Saturday — continues with Game 5 at 2 p.m. Sunday.