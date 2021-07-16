Hillcats defeat Fredericksburg, gain another game on Delmarva

Three Lynchburg pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts and held Fredericksburg to five hits, and the Hillcats' offense came alive in a 6-2 victory over the FredNats at Bank of the James Stadium on Friday night.

Six-foot-1 righthander Lenny Torres (1-3) earned the victory after yielding two runs (both earned) on three hits in a five-inning effort. He walked three and fanned five. He gave way to the Hillcats bullpen, which was spot on as Andrew Misiaszek (three innings, two hits allowed) and Cade Smith (one inning) combined to fan five over the ensuing four innings.

In Thursday's 10-1 loss to Fredericksburg (20-44), Lynchburg went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. But the Hillcats corrected those mistakes Friday, going 4 for 9 in that department. They took a 1-0 lead in the first when Johnathan Rodriguez's single to center scored Yainer Diaz (1 for 3, two RBIs). Fredericksburg went ahead 2-1, but Lynchburg tied it in the bottom of the third on a single to left by Diaz, then took the lead for good in the fifth on a run-scoring double by Christian Cairo.

Lynchburg tacked on three more runs in the seventh. Yordyz Valdes hit a two-run single, and Diaz provided a sacrifice fly to bring in the night's final run.