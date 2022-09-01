Hillcats down Kannapolis for series lead in final homestand of season

One night after seeing yet another comeback big fall short, Lynchburg had everything working well at Bank of the James Stadium on Thursday evening. The offense pounded out nine hits, and four pitchers combined for nine strikeouts in a 5-2 victory over Kannapolis.

It was Halloween Night at the Ballpark, and what has been a nightmarish second half of the season for the Hillcats looked likely to continue when Kannapolis got on the board for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. But Hillcats righty Reid Johnston settled in nicely, throwing 5 2/3 innings, complete with six strikeouts. He allowed six hits and two runs (both earned) and did not issue a walk.

Down 2-1, Jordan Brown's homer run to left in the bottom of the fifth tied the game, and Jorge Burgos gave the Hillcats a 3-2 lead the next inning with a single to center field that scored Dayan Frias.

The Hillcats (60-63) scored twice in the bottom of the eighth. A groundout by Burgos scored Jake Fox, and Will Bartlett brought home Frias on a double to center.

Lynchburg received a solid performance from its bullpen as Braunny Munoz, Samuel Vasquez and Miguel Vinicio all combined to shut the door on the Cannon Ballers (54-69). Munoz (3-4) earned the win for his 1 1/3 innings and Vinicio earned the save, his fourth.

Bartlett went 3 for 4 for the Hillcats, while Burgos and Joe Donovan had two hits each.

Kannapolis reliever Jesus Valles took the loss by allowing two runs (earned) on five hits and three innings of work. He entered in the fifth in relief of starter Manuel Velos, who threw four innings and allowed one run (unearned) on three hits.

Lynchburg now leads the six-game series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday. After the final homestand wraps, the Hillcats hit the road for a final regular-season series at Fayetteville. Game 1 of the League Divisional Series featuring the Hillcats is scheduled for Sept. 13.