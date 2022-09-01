 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company

Hillcats down Kannapolis for series lead in final homestand of season

  • 0

One night after seeing yet another comeback big fall short, Lynchburg had everything working well at Bank of the James Stadium on Thursday evening. The offense pounded out nine hits, and four pitchers combined for nine strikeouts in a 5-2 victory over Kannapolis. 

It was Halloween Night at the Ballpark, and what has been a nightmarish second half of the season for the Hillcats looked likely to continue when Kannapolis got on the board for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. But Hillcats righty Reid Johnston settled in nicely, throwing 5 2/3 innings, complete with six strikeouts. He allowed six hits and two runs (both earned) and did not issue a walk. 

Down 2-1, Jordan Brown's homer run to left in the bottom of the fifth tied the game, and Jorge Burgos gave the Hillcats a 3-2 lead the next inning with a single to center field that scored Dayan Frias. 

People are also reading…

The Hillcats (60-63) scored twice in the bottom of the eighth. A groundout by Burgos scored Jake Fox, and Will Bartlett brought home Frias on a double to center. 

Lynchburg received a solid performance from its bullpen as Braunny Munoz, Samuel Vasquez and Miguel Vinicio all combined to shut the door on the Cannon Ballers (54-69). Munoz (3-4) earned the win for his 1 1/3 innings and Vinicio earned the save, his fourth. 

Bartlett went 3 for 4 for the Hillcats, while Burgos and Joe Donovan had two hits each. 

Kannapolis reliever Jesus Valles took the loss by allowing two runs (earned) on five hits and three innings of work. He entered in the fifth in relief of starter Manuel Velos, who threw four innings and allowed one run (unearned) on three hits. 

Lynchburg now leads the six-game series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday. After the final homestand wraps, the Hillcats hit the road for a final regular-season series at Fayetteville. Game 1 of the League Divisional Series featuring the Hillcats is scheduled for Sept. 13. 

Hillcats orb
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NASCAR Cup Series playoff field set. Here are the 16 drivers racing for a championship

NASCAR Cup Series playoff field set. Here are the 16 drivers racing for a championship

The regular-season results are in, and the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are set. Austin Dillon, with his win on Sunday afternoon thanks to some calm racing through the carnage and a winning move down the final stretch, jumped into the 16-car playoff picture seemingly out of nowhere. The Cup postseason begins next weekend at Darlington. Barring any post-Daytona penalties or disqualifications, ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert