Hillcats drop doubleheader at Carolina

Less than 24 hours after breaking out their bats for an impressive showing in an epic game that ended after press time Friday night, the Lynchburg offense was stymied Saturday, and the Hillcats dropped both games of a doubleheader to Carolina at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.

Friday night’s game lasted nearly four hours after inclement weather delayed the start by 1 hour, 16 minutes. Lynchburg exploded for a 14-10 victory in that game, pouring on 14 hits in their biggest scoring output since May 21.

But Lynchburg (27-30) could never get going Saturday, a day in which two seven-inning games afforded the team a chance to claw back above .500. Carolina (34-24, first place in the Low-A East Central Division) earned a 3-2 victory in the opener and a 5-2 win in nightcap.

Mudcats pitcher Brandon Knarr earned the win to improve to 5-1 in the opener, throwing six innings and yielding two earned runs, all three of Lynchburg’s hits, walking one and striking out nine. Cam Robinson picked up his sixth save of the year by shutting the door in the seventh.