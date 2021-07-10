Hillcats drop doubleheader at Carolina

Less than 24 hours after breaking out their bats for an impressive showing in an epic game that ended after press time Friday night, the Lynchburg offense was stymied Saturday, and the Hillcats dropped both games of a doubleheader to Carolina at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, North Carolina.
Friday night’s game lasted nearly four hours after inclement weather delayed the start by 1 hour, 16 minutes. Lynchburg exploded for a 14-10 victory in that game, pouring on 14 hits in their biggest scoring output since May 21.
But Lynchburg (27-30) could never get going Saturday, a day in which two seven-inning games afforded the team a chance to claw back above .500. Carolina (34-24, first place in the Low-A East Central Division) earned a 3-2 victory in the opener and a 5-2 win in nightcap.
Mudcats pitcher Brandon Knarr earned the win to improve to 5-1 in the opener, throwing six innings and yielding two earned runs, all three of Lynchburg’s hits, walking one and striking out nine. Cam Robinson picked up his sixth save of the year by shutting the door in the seventh.
Both of Lynchburg’s runs came courtesy of left fielder Cody Farhat (2 for 2), who blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning and another in the sixth to give him five homers on the season. Hillcats starter Lenny Torres took the loss and fell to 0-3. He allowed two earned runs on three hits, walked four and struck out three in a 3 1/3 innings effort.
Carolina starter Nick Belzer kept the Hillcats off balance in the nightcap, throwing all seven innings by allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits. He didn’t give up a walk and struck out five to improve to 5-2.
Belzer took a shutout into the seventh but hit Christian Cairo to start the frame, then watched with one out as Yainer Diaz reached on a fielding error by second baseman Felix Valerio. With two outs, Gabriel Rodriguez finally put the Hillcats on the board by lining a two-run double to center. That was the extent of Lynchburg’s output, though.
Lynchburg starter Juan Zapata (1-1) took the loss by allowing four runs (all earned) on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked four and finished with five strikeouts.
The Hillcats are currently in third place in the North Division standings and return to action Sunday for the series finale at Carolina. Game time is 1 p.m. Lynchburg has dropped four of the five games in the series.