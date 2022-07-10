Hillcats drop fourth straight, eye return home Tuesday

In Fredericksburg, the hot-hitting FredNats jumped on Lynchburg starter Will Dion with five runs through the first 4 ⅔ innings on Sunday, and the leaders of the Carolina League's Northern Division held the Hillcats to four hits in a 7-2 triumph at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Fredericksburg (46-35) chased Dion (5-2) in the fifth. The Lynchburg lefty allowed five runs (all earned) on six hits and gave up two home runs on the day. The FredNats pounded out 10 total hits and improved to 13-2 in the second half of the season.

The Hillcats (40-41, 5-10) will be glad to return home for a six-game homestand that begins Tuesday against Charleston; they were battered in Fredericksburg, dropping five of the six games. They have lost four straight and seven of nine this month.

No Lynchburg player had more than one hit Sunday afternoon. Victor Planchart drew a bases loaded walk in the top of the seventh to score the team's first run and Wilfri Peralta followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Will Bartlett.

Fredericksburg starter Dustin Saenz (4-1) gave up one run (earned) and two hits in 6 ¼ innings.

Tuesday's game at Bank of the James Stadium against Charleston (53-27, 7-7), which currently is in third place in the league's second half standings, begins at 6:30 p.m.