Hillcats drop fourth straight to Salem

Yordys Valdes accounted for all three of Lynchburg’s runs, driving in two on his inside-the-park homer late in Saturday’s game at Bank of the James Stadium. But the second baseman’s effort at the plate wasn’t enough to make up for a lackluster performance from the rest of the lineup, and Salem’s bats stayed hot against a trio of pitchers as the Hillcats dropped their fourth straight game, 9-3.

Valdes was the lone Lynchburg batter with multiple hits, recording his second of the night on the two-out shot to right field in the bottom of the eighth. The play brought Lynchburg within 6-3, but Salem responded with three runs in the next frame against reliever Damon Casetta-Stubbs.

Three consecutive batters reached to start the ninth on the 11th, 12th and 13th hits of the night for the Red Sox, including Tyler Miller’s RBI single that made it 7-3. A bases-loaded walk, the 10th walk issued by the Hillcats on Saturday and fifth by Casetta-Stubbs, brought in one more, and a sacrifice fly from Brainer Bonaci capped the scoring.

By then, though, the game was well in hand for the Red Sox, who tallied 13 hits and saw five players record multiple hits. They scored four runs before Lynchburg could get on the board, thanks in large part to starter Angel Bastardo.

He kept the Hillcats scoreless through five frames, giving up just two hits. Bastardo ran into some trouble in the sixth, when Lynchburg recorded half (three) of its total hits. But the ’Cats only capitalized for one run, on Valdes’ single that cut the lead to 4-1.

Bastardo (2-1) earned the win after throwing those six frames, in which he scattered five hits and gave up just the one run. The Hillcats’ other scoring came against Adenys Bautista, who threw two innings and was responsible for the lone walk issued by the Red Sox staff. Graham Hoffman pitched one scoreless frame.

For Lynchburg, starter Josh Wolf (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs (all earned) on three hits and four walks. Hugo Villalobos, like Casetta-Stubbs, failed to record a scoreless relief outing, giving up one run on four hits and one walk in 2 1/3 innings. Casetta-Stubbs allowed five runs across three innings.

The Sox lead the series 4-1 heading into Sunday’s 4 p.m. finale at Bank of the James Stadium.