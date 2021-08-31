Hillcats drop opener at Myrtle Beach

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Pelicans took advantage of Lynchburg miscues and received a couple timely hits in the sixth inning to score three times and take a lead they did not relinquish in a 5-3 victory over the Hillcats on Tuesday night at TicketReturn.com Field.
In that fateful sixth, Myrtle Beach (52-51) got to Lynchburg pitcher Daritzon Feliz, who entered in relief of starter Braundy Munoz. Despite allowing seven hits, Munoz was otherwise splendid through five innings. He allowed just one run (earned) and fanned eight.
But Feliz (4-3) struggled from the outset. He walked the first two batters he faced before giving up a run-scoring single to Jonathan Sierra, and there was a throwing error on the back-end of the play. Feliz then threw a wild pitch to bring home another run, followed by an RBI single to Peter Matt. Feliz never recorded an out before being removed.
A solo homer by Jordan Nwogu in the seventh gave the Pelicans a little insurance at 5-3. Lynchburg left runners on the corners in the eighth and went quietly in the ninth against closer Jarod Wright.
Alexfri Planez went 3 for 4 for Lynchburg (50-53). Korey Holland had a run-scoring single in the first inning. Petey Halpin added an RBI single in the fifth and later came around to score on a groundout to give the Hillcats 3-1 lead that would not stand.
The Hillcats are likely glad to see August go. They went 11-16 during the month, have currently lost eight of their last 10 and head into September 10 1/2 games behind first-place Salem in the Low-A East North Division standings, with 17 games left in the regular season.
Lynchburg and Myrtle Beach meet again for Game 2 of the six-game series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.