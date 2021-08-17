Hillcats drop opener of home series against Salem

In the first game of a pivotal series, Salem roughed up Lynchburg starter Brauny Munoz, survived a Lynchburg comeback bid and then added on plenty of insurance in its final at-bat for an 11-6 victory at a soggy Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday night.
The loss pushed Lynchburg (46-45) to seven games behind the Red Sox (53-38), who occupy first place in the Low-A East North Division standings.
After falling behind 6-0 through the first four innings, Lynchburg scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth before breaking loose for a three-run eighth inning that shrunk Salem's lead to 7-6.
Angel Martinez lined a double to center that scored Petey Halpin for Lynchburg's first run of the eighth, and Martinez scored on a groundout by Micael Ramirez. Later in the frame, Andres Melendez doubled to left to score Johnathan Rodriguez, who singled after Ramirez's groundout. But Salem reliever Devon Roedahl struck out Korey Holland, who represented the tying run, to end the frame.
Neither bullpen resembled anything close to stellar in the series opener. Salem struck four times off four hits and a walk in the top of the ninth off Jacob Forrester to put this one out of reach.
The two teams combined for 24 hits. It was the fourth time this month that a Lynchburg comeback bid has fallen short to the Red Sox. Lynchburg dropped a six-game series to Salem at the beginning of August, with three of those losses decided by two runs or less.
The start of Tuesday's game was delayed 1 hour and 35 minutes because of rain. Salem started off hot from the outset with RBI singles from Nick Decker and Gilberto Jimenez in the top of the first for a 2-0 lead.
The Red Sox then struck for four runs in the top of the fourth, highlighted by Nick Yorke's two-run homer to right-center that made it 6-0.
Lynchburg scored once in the fifth off Andres Melendez's one-out single, which brought home Johnathan Rodriguez, who smacked a leadoff double and later stole third. Ramirez smashed a two-run double in the in the sixth to make it 6-3.
Munoz (3-3) allowed six runs (all earned) on nine hits in four innings. Five Salem pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, while Lynchburg pitchers fanned 12 batters.
Lynchburg was trying to pull within five games of first place Tuesday night with five games left in this series. The Hillcats will host Salem again next month for a six-game slate in the next-to-last series of the regular season. They'll have to get hot between now and then to have a shot of making the playoffs, which this year will feature only the league's two-best teams.
Salem and Lynchburg meet again Wednesday night at 6:30.