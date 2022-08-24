Hillcats drop two straight against Shorebirds

In Salisbury, Maryland, Lynchburg squandered a lead for the second straight night, and the Hillcats' comeback attempt in the ninth inning came up short in an 8-7 loss Wednesday to Delmarva at Perdue Stadium.

After leading 6-3 through 4 1/2 frames, the Hillcats gave up a pair of runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to fall behind. Three innings later, Jake Fox lined the first pitch of his at-bat to left field to drive in Victor Planchart, who was hit by a pitch with one out and then moved to second on Yordys Valdes' single.

The Shorebirds intentionally walked Junior Sanquintin to load the bases with two outs, and they escaped by getting the third out when left fielder Elio Prado tracked down Isaiah Greene's fly ball in foul territory.

Fox and Planchart had two hits apiece for Lynchburg, which tallied 10 hits to Delmarva's 14. Planchart also had two RBIs.

The first five hitters in the Shorebirds lineup each had multiple hits, with Carter Young leading the way with his 3-for-5 showing. Max Wagner and Reed Trimble finished with two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Lynchburg reliever Braunny Munoz (2-3) took the loss after scattering four hits and walking two and giving up four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. Delmarva reliever Cameron Weston (1-0) picked up the win after tossing 2 1/3 scoreless frames. He walked two and fanned two. Graham Firoved walked one and fanned one and gave up one earned run on two hits in his lone frame in picking up his first save.

The Hillcats and Shorebirds are now tied at the bottom of the standings in the Carolina League's North Division in the second half at 21-29.

Delmarva, which won in extra innings Tuesday by the same score, 8-7, now owns a two-game lead in the six-game series. Game 3 is slated for 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Perdue Stadium.

In the opener, Lynchburg tied the game in the ninth inning to force extras after giving up a three-run lead in the seventh, and went ahead 7-5 in the 11th inning. But the advantage proved not enough against the Shorebirds offense.

Dylan Beavers proved the hero with his walk-off single to center field, driving in the third run of the frame for Delmarva following the Hillcats' two-run showing in the top half of the inning. Against Miguel Vinicio (loss, 1-2), each of the first two Delmarva batters reached safely, on a walk and single, respectively. The automatic runner then scored on a wild pitch to cut Lynchburg's lead to 7-6, and a Young groundout tied it.

Then Beavers, with two outs on the board and facing a 1-1 count against Yeury Gervacio, who'd just replaced Vinicio, knocked a grounder to the outfield to send Delmarva past the 'Cats.

Before the thrilling extra frames, Jorge Burgos gave Lynchburg a chance when he tied the contest in regulation. With the Hillcats down to their final strike, Burgos blasted a 2-2 pitcher over the right-field fence.

His clutch hit atoned for the Hillcats' troubles in the seventh, when reliever Josh Wolf blew the save and gave up four runs (on four walks, three hits and a balk) to turn Lynchburg's 4-1 lead into a 5-4 deficit.

Fox, like Burgos, had three hits (including a home run) and two RBIs. Will Bartlett also tallied two RBIs for the Hillcats.

All but one player in the Shorebirds lineup had a hit. But that one player, Adam Retzbach, drew a walk in the 11th, and the pinch runner who came in for him, Noelberth Romero, scored the game-winning run on Beavers' single. Frederick Benconsme led Delmarva with two hits.

Each team tallied nine hits on the night.