Hillcats earn doubleheader sweep of Delmarva, pull to within five games of first place

In Salisbury, Maryland, Lynchburg’s Julian Escobedo blasted a two-run home run to right-center in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie, and reliever Zach Hart shut down the Delmarva offense in the final two frames as the Hillcats earned a doubleheader sweep of the Shorebirds with a 4-2 victory in Wednesday’s nightcap.
The victories, which come at a time when the Low-A East’s once-hottest team has cooled significantly, put the Hillcats above .500 (34-33), a mark they’ve struggled in recent weeks to get back to.
They also picked up two games on the Shorebirds (39-28) in the North Division standings and now sit five games back of the lead, a notable achievement for a squad that was as many as 10 games out of first place earlier this month.
In the seven-inning nightcap, Escobedo (2 for 2) scored on an error in the second inning, and Yainer Diaz crossed home off a passed ball in the fourth for a 2-0 lead. In relief of starter Liam Jenkins (3 2/3 innings, four hits, no runs), Hart walked the bases loaded with one out in the fifth and then gave up a two-run single to Cristopher Cespedes that tied the game.
Lynchburg wasted no time regaining the lead, as Angel Martinez led off with a single to right, stole second and third and then scored on Escobedo’s one-out homer.
Hart (4-1) earned the win, throwing the final 3 1/3 innings and allowing two earned runs on one hit. He walked three and struck out four.
In the seven-inning opener, Jhonkensy Noel (2 for 3) crushed two no-doubt home runs to left center — a two-run shot in the first and a solo blast in the third. Since being recalled by Lynchburg from a rehab assignment Tuesday and not playing in a Low-A game since late June, Noel is 5 for 8 with three homers and six RBIs.
Escobedo (1 for 2) followed Noel’s third-inning blast with a homer to right.
Lynchburg did most of its damage against Delmarva starter Shane Davis (4-4) who gave up six runs (all earned) on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Lynchburg starter Brauny Munoz (1-1) earned the win. He threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits. Cade Smith earned his second save of the season.
Lynchburg and Delmarva return to action Thursday in Salisbury at 7:05 p.m.