 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hillcats earn doubleheader sweep of Delmarva, pull to within five games of first place
0 Comments

Hillcats earn doubleheader sweep of Delmarva, pull to within five games of first place

  • 0

In Salisbury, Maryland, Lynchburg’s Julian Escobedo blasted a two-run home run to right-center in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie, and reliever Zach Hart shut down the Delmarva offense in the final two frames as the Hillcats earned a doubleheader sweep of the Shorebirds with a 4-2 victory in Wednesday’s nightcap.

The victories, which come at a time when the Low-A East’s once-hottest team has cooled significantly, put the Hillcats above .500 (34-33), a mark they’ve struggled in recent weeks to get back to.

They also picked up two games on the Shorebirds (39-28) in the North Division standings and now sit five games back of the lead, a notable achievement for a squad that was as many as 10 games out of first place earlier this month.

In the seven-inning nightcap, Escobedo (2 for 2) scored on an error in the second inning, and Yainer Diaz crossed home off a passed ball in the fourth for a 2-0 lead. In relief of starter Liam Jenkins (3 2/3 innings, four hits, no runs), Hart walked the bases loaded with one out in the fifth and then gave up a two-run single to Cristopher Cespedes that tied the game.

Lynchburg wasted no time regaining the lead, as Angel Martinez led off with a single to right, stole second and third and then scored on Escobedo’s one-out homer.

Hart (4-1) earned the win, throwing the final 3 1/3 innings and allowing two earned runs on one hit. He walked three and struck out four.

In the seven-inning opener, Jhonkensy Noel (2 for 3) crushed two no-doubt home runs to left center — a two-run shot in the first and a solo blast in the third. Since being recalled by Lynchburg from a rehab assignment Tuesday and not playing in a Low-A game since late June, Noel is 5 for 8 with three homers and six RBIs.

Escobedo (1 for 2) followed Noel’s third-inning blast with a homer to right.

Lynchburg did most of its damage against Delmarva starter Shane Davis (4-4) who gave up six runs (all earned) on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Lynchburg starter Brauny Munoz (1-1) earned the win. He threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits. Cade Smith earned his second save of the season.

Lynchburg and Delmarva return to action Thursday in Salisbury at 7:05 p.m.

Hillcats logo
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why have we not seen the Boston Red Sox booked as a road favorite?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FredNats tee off on Lynchburg pitching in marathon
Professional

FredNats tee off on Lynchburg pitching in marathon

  • Updated

Lynchburg (31-32) entered this one having won four of its last five. But the Hillcats gave up double-digit runs to Fredericksburg — the cellar dweller in the Low-A East North Division standings — for the second time in the six-game homestand. 

Hillcats drop doubleheader at Carolina
Professional

Hillcats drop doubleheader at Carolina

Less than 24 hours after breaking out their bats for an impressive showing in a game that ended after press time Friday, the Lynchburg offense was stymied Saturday, and the Hillcats dropped both games of a doubleheader to Carolina. 

Hillcats hold off Fredericksburg in series opener
Professional

Hillcats hold off Fredericksburg in series opener

Christian Cairo, Yainer Diaz and Cody Farhat all hit home runs, and Lynchburg pounded out three more extra-base hits to muscle its way past Fredericksburg, 7-5, in the opener of a six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday.  

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert