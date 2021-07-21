Hillcats earn doubleheader sweep of Delmarva, pull to within five games of first place

In Salisbury, Maryland, Lynchburg’s Julian Escobedo blasted a two-run home run to right-center in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie, and reliever Zach Hart shut down the Delmarva offense in the final two frames as the Hillcats earned a doubleheader sweep of the Shorebirds with a 4-2 victory in Wednesday’s nightcap.

The victories, which come at a time when the Low-A East’s once-hottest team has cooled significantly, put the Hillcats above .500 (34-33), a mark they’ve struggled in recent weeks to get back to.

They also picked up two games on the Shorebirds (39-28) in the North Division standings and now sit five games back of the lead, a notable achievement for a squad that was as many as 10 games out of first place earlier this month.

In the seven-inning nightcap, Escobedo (2 for 2) scored on an error in the second inning, and Yainer Diaz crossed home off a passed ball in the fourth for a 2-0 lead. In relief of starter Liam Jenkins (3 2/3 innings, four hits, no runs), Hart walked the bases loaded with one out in the fifth and then gave up a two-run single to Cristopher Cespedes that tied the game.

Lynchburg wasted no time regaining the lead, as Angel Martinez led off with a single to right, stole second and third and then scored on Escobedo’s one-out homer.