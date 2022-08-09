Hillcats fail to capitalize on free passes in series-opening loss to Charleston

In Charleston, South Carolina, the host RiverDogs gifted visiting Lynchburg eight walks and one other free pass via a hit by pitch, but the Hillcats failed to take advantage, and Charleston needed just one inning to secure a 2-0 win at Riley Park on Tuesday.

Lynchburg (50-52) managed only three hits against a trio of Charleston pitchers, but put two runners on the base paths in each of the second, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

In the second, starter Antonio Jimenez (8-4) escaped by inducing a groundout. And in the sixth, Neraldo Catalina entered and immediately ended the threat by getting Dayan Frias to also ground out.

Catalina and Jonny Cuevas, who earned his first save, each were on the hill in the seventh and eighth innings when the RiverDogs (69-33) recorded double plays to erase more Hillcats runners.

Lynchburg righty Alonzo Richardson (1-1), making his second start since being promoted to Lynchburg last month from the ACL Guardians, allowed just five hits in six innings, but two of those hits in the first proved costly.

Richardson walked Shane Sasaki on four pitches to start the game, then gave up RBI hits to Willy Vasquez and Bobby Seymour for the night’s only scoring. Vasquez drove in Sasaki — who stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Carson Williams — on a single, and Seymour doubled in Vasquez in the next at-bat.

Lynchburg continues its 12-game road swing with Game 2 of the series with Charleston — which has won 10 of its last 11 games — at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.