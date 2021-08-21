Hillcats fall in extras for second straight night

The Hillcats scored half of their runs in the final two innings Saturday night at Bank of the James Stadium, but the late surge wasn’t enough to knock off Salem. After mounting an improbable comeback with a four-run ninth inning to force extras, Lynchburg gave up two runs in the top of the 10th and couldn’t match that output in the bottom half, falling 11-10.
In the final frame, Salem (56-39) bunted to move the automatic runner at second 90 feet closer to home plate. Nick Yorke, though, proved he didn’t need the extra help to push a run across.
Yorke capped his three-hit night with a two-run homer that gave the Red Sox a lead they held through the final five outs.
Lynchburg (47-48) got a run back in the bottom half when Salem third baseman Antoni Flores committed a throwing error with two outs. Yordys Valdes started the frame at second as the automatic runner, then stole third before scoring off the error and cutting the deficit to 11-10.
Miguel Jerez pulled ahead in the count after taking two balls in the next at-bat, but Devon Roedahl (5-2) worked back and induced a groundout to secure the victory for Salem and add a win to his record.
The Hillcats, down 9-5 after eight innings, rallied in the ninth. A single and back-to-back walks got things started, and Gabriel Rodriguez and Alexfri Planez each recorded RBIs to knock two runs off Salem’s lead.
Korey Holland knotted the game at 9 on his lone hit of the night, a two-out, two-run double.
Lynchburg and Salem traded runs through the game’s first five innings, but the Red Sox turned their own 5-4 deficit into an 8-5 lead in the sixth. Yorke had his first home run of the night in the frame, which powered Salem to the advantage it held until Holland’s late hit in the ninth.
Yorke, who had five RBIs and three hits, was one of three Red Sox batters to drive in more than one run. Flores had two RBIs, including an RBI single for insurance in the ninth that proved especially important, and Nicholas Northcut also had two RBIs.
The three had seven of Salem’s 14 hits.
Rodriguez was the most productive at the plate for Lynchburg, going 3 for 5. The Hillcats tallied 11 total hits.
Reliever Jacob Forrester (1-2) took the loss after throwing two frames. He gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits.
The Hillcats are now nine games back of Salem in the Low-A East North Division.
Lynchburg has lost three straight, including two consecutive in extras, and is down 4-1 in the series heading into Sunday’s Game 6. The contest is set for 5 p.m. and is the last at Bank of the James Stadium before the Hillcats begin a two-week road swing.