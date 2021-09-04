 Skip to main content
Hillcats fall in pitchers' duel to Myrtle Beach
Hillcats fall in pitchers' duel to Myrtle Beach

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Pelicans outfielder Jordan Nwogu grew tired of the pitchers' duel  at TicketReturn.com Field. So Nwogu, who crushed Lynchburg pitching all night, blasted a line-drive homer to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning that broke a 1-1 tie and proved the difference as Myrtle Beach earned a 2-1 victory. 

Nwogu went 4 for 4 with a double and two singles, one of which went brought home the Pelicans' first run in the third inning for a 1-0 lead. 

Lynchburg (52-55) managed just four hits off a quartet of Myrtle Beach pitchers, who combined for 12 strikeouts. Reliever Luis Rodriguez earned the win, throwing the final two innings and not allowing a hit. Pelicans starter Daniel Palencia tossed five innings, allowed one run (earned) on three hits and fanned six. 

It was a strange sort of pitchers' duel, with Lynchburg hurlers giving up a total of 12 hits. But they stranded eight Myrtle Beach runners and struck out a combined 10 batters. 

Hugo Villalobos (0-2) took the loss after giving up the home run to Nwogu in his 1/3 of an inning outing. Juan Zapata got the start for Lynchburg and lasted five innings. He allowed eight his, one run (earned) and fanned five. 

Lynchburg third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with a solo home run to right that tied the game at 1 in the fourth inning. 

Myrtle Beach (54-53) has a 3-2 advantage in the series, which concludes Sunday at 5 p.m. 

Lynchburg is 13 games behind Salem in the Low-A East North Division standings. Leader Salem took both sides of a doubleheader against Fredericksburg on Saturday. 

Hillcats logo
