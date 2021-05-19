Hillcats fall late against Myrtle Beach in Game 2 of series

A day after Lynchburg’s pitchers stymied Myrtle Beach batters, the Pelicans returned the favor Wednesday night at Bank of the James Stadium.

Five Myrtle Beach hurlers combined on a three-hitter, and a four-run ninth inning sent the Pelicans past the Hillcats 5-2 in Game 2 of the six-game series.

With the game tied 1-1, Myrtle Beach (7-7) rallied with two outs in the top of the ninth. Jonathan Sierra (2 for 4) singled, then Daritzon Feliz walked three straight batters —throwing 10 straight balls.

Reivaj Garcia drew a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to send home Sierra for the go-ahead run. Jacob Wetzel, who also walked, scored on a wild pitch for an insurance run that proved necessary in the bottom half of the frame, and Edmond Americaan singled on a ground ball to right field to make it 5-1.

Alexfir Planez tripled for the Hillcats (10-4), then came home on a wild pitch by Jake Reindl to cut the Pelicans’ lead to 5-2. But after Cody Farhat walked, Carlos Ocampo induced a pop-up and struck out Christian Cairo to preserve the win and pick up the save.