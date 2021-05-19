Hillcats fall late against Myrtle Beach in Game 2 of series

A day after Lynchburg’s pitchers stymied Myrtle Beach batters, the Pelicans returned the favor Wednesday night at Bank of the James Stadium.
Five Myrtle Beach hurlers combined on a three-hitter, and a four-run ninth inning sent the Pelicans past the Hillcats 5-2 in Game 2 of the six-game series.
With the game tied 1-1, Myrtle Beach (7-7) rallied with two outs in the top of the ninth. Jonathan Sierra (2 for 4) singled, then Daritzon Feliz walked three straight batters —throwing 10 straight balls.
Reivaj Garcia drew a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to send home Sierra for the go-ahead run. Jacob Wetzel, who also walked, scored on a wild pitch for an insurance run that proved necessary in the bottom half of the frame, and Edmond Americaan singled on a ground ball to right field to make it 5-1.
Alexfir Planez tripled for the Hillcats (10-4), then came home on a wild pitch by Jake Reindl to cut the Pelicans’ lead to 5-2. But after Cody Farhat walked, Carlos Ocampo induced a pop-up and struck out Christian Cairo to preserve the win and pick up the save.
Reindl (1-1), who picked up his first win, also gave up a run in the eighth, when Yainer Diaz also drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Cairo. The tying run for the Hillcats was unearned, as Cairo reached on a passed ball on strike three on what would’ve been the third out.
Micah Pries recorded one of Lynchburg’s three hits on the night after that, and Will Bartlett walked to set up Diaz.
All three of the Hillcats’ hits came in the final three innings. Myrtle Beach starter Richard Gallard and Eduarniel Nunez combined to throw 5 2/3 hitless frames.
Bailey Reid entered in the sixth and got the final out, then struck out Diaz to start the seventh, but Jonathan Rodriguez ended Myrtle Beach’s bid for a combined no-hitter with a single after that.
Feliz took the loss. He was credited with all four of Myrtle Beach’s four runs in the ninth (all earned), gave up one hit and walked three while striking out one.
Zach Hart didn’t factor into the decision but preserved his 0.00 ERA. He threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, gave up one hit and struck out six Wednesday. The 24-year-old right-hander has thrown 12 1/3 innings in four appearances this season, allowing no runs and five hits. He has 15 strikeouts against three walks.